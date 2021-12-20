Seahawks Place DT Bryan Mone on Reserve/COVID-19 List

With a little over 24 hours to go until the Seahawks are set to battle it out with the Rams, defensive tackle Bryan Mone has become the ninth Seattle player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Defensive tackle Bryan Mone is the latest Seahawks player to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He joins running backs Alex Collins and Travis Homer, receiver Tyler Lockett, offensive tackle Brandon Shell, guard Pier-Olivier Lestage, defensive end Kerry Hyder and cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Mike Jackson.

Mone was not expected to suit up for the Seahawks' Week 15 matchup with the Rams, which was postponed to Tuesday evening due to the latter's COVID-19 outbreak, so this isn't a huge blow on that front. The third-year man out of Michigan suffered a PCL sprain in the team's 33-13 win over the Texans last Sunday and missed two of the subsequent week's practices.

Nevertheless, this is a reaffirmation that the team is not out of the woods just yet when it comes to the spread of COVID-19 within their organization. The good news is: Mone was the only new case to be reported with a little over 24 hours to go until kickoff.

It remains to be seen if any of Seattle's players will be able to provide two negative tests in order to be activated in time for the game. Neither of those tests can be taken on game day, so if anyone is able to make it back, that should become public knowledge sooner rather than later.