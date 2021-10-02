Seahawks Place Rashaad Penny on Injured Reserve, Activate Colby Parkinson and Cedric Ogbuehi

Running back Rashaad Penny (calf) has been placed on injured reserve, the Seahawks confirmed on Saturday. Suffering the injury in Seattle's Week 1 road trip to Indianapolis, Penny missed the team's next two contests against the Titans and Vikings and had already been ruled out for this Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. He will be forced to miss the next three weeks before he can be given the green light to practice. After that, the Seahawks have 21 days to put him back on their active roster.

It's an unfortunate development for the former first-round pick, who's struggled to stay healthy through the first four years of his maligned NFL career. Since tearing his ACL against the Rams in 2019, Penny has appeared in just four games—rushing for 42 yards on 13 carries. Alex Collins will continue to supplement his spot in the offensive rotation, along with DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer.

Despite the Penny news, the Seahawks were able to provide some positive injury updates on Saturday as well: tight end Colby Parkinson (foot) and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (biceps) are back, activated from the IR. One will take Penny's spot on Seattle's 53-man roster while the other takes the place of tight end Gerald Everett, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

After missing the entire preseason and start of the regular season, Parkinson will finally make his 2021 debut against the 49ers. With Everett not expected to play, he should see a considerable amount of snaps working alongside fellow tight ends Will Dissly and Tyler Mabry. It will be just the seventh career game the Stanford alum has played in.

With right tackle Brandon Shell (ankle) ruled out for the second straight week, Ogbuehi's return couldn't have come at a better time for Seattle. Between Ogbuehi, Jamarco Jones and undrafted rookie Jake Curhan, head coach Pete Carroll wouldn't commit to Shell's replacement on Friday. But the veteran swing tackle's return is certainly a welcome sight for a team that could use the depth and flexibility.

The Seahawks also elevated receiver Cody Thompson from the practice squad. This is Thompson's second elevation, which means he'll have to be exposed to waivers if they choose to promote him a third time. Otherwise, they'll have to sign him to their 53-man roster if they don't want to run the risk of losing him.