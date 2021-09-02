Seahawks Place T Cedric Ogbuehi on Injured Reserve

Ahead of their final practice this week, the Seahawks have made a pair of roster moves.

Finalizing their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, the Seahawks have already made an abundance of adjustments. One of the position groups that's seen the most change thus far is offensive line, which boasted 11 players coming out of the cutdown deadline.

That number has now been trimmed down to 10 as tackle Cedric Ogbuehi has been placed on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday morning. Ogbuehi has been dealing with a biceps strain since early August and did not play in the preseason.

The seventh-year man out of Texas A&M will be eligible to return when the Seahawks take on the 49ers in Week 4. On Wednesday, head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the swing tackle's health.

“The same bicep that he had issues with," Carroll revealed. "Is something he’s still trying to get back from and he didn’t quite get there last week.”

Re-signing with the Seahawks on a one-year deal this offseason, Ogbuehi started four games at right tackle in 2020. Stepping in for the injured Brandon Shell, he earned a 62.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus in those appearances.

With veteran Duane Brown still "holding in" for a contract extension, Seattle's tackle position is in a state of flux at the moment. For now, Jamarco Jones is taking first-team reps at left tackle while Shell retains his role on the right side. The team also has 2021 sixth-round pick Stone Forsythe and undrafted rookie Jake Curhan as backups, as well as Greg Eiland on the practice squad.

In a corresponding move, the Seahawks made the signing of quarterback Jake Luton official. In three starts for the Jaguars last year, Luton completed 60 of 110 passes for 624 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions.