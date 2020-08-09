Seahawks Place WR John Ursua on COVID-19/Reserve List

With on-field practices set to start this week, the Seahawks placed receiver John Ursua on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list on Sunday, making him the first player on the team to land on the list since training camp opened 13 days ago.

By being placed on the list, Ursua either tested positive for the coronavirus or has been exposed to someone who has in close proximity. It's also possible he may have had a "false positive" test result, as a few players such as Lions quarterback Matt Stafford have. Per an agreement by the NFL and NFLPA, teams cannot disclose a player's medical status aside from reporting he has been added to the reserve list.

Prior to Sunday, the Seahawks remained one of three NFL teams yet to place a player on the recently-created COVID-19 list. As of yesterday, 103 players had received the designation since camps opened in late July, with 66 of those players already being activated.

As long as Ursua remains on the reserve list, he will not count against the Seahawks 80-man roster, opening up a spot if the team wishes to use it.

A 2019 seventh-round pick out of Hawaii, Ursua appeared in three regular season games and a playoff game for Seattle as a rookie. Playing 11 total offensive snaps, he recorded one catch for 11 yards, nearly finding the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against the 49ers in Week 17.

Heading into his second season, Ursua will once again compete for a 53-man roster spot as a slot receiver, battling for snaps against the likes of Phillip Dorsett, David Moore, and incoming rookie Freddie Swain. He could also factor into the Seahawks kick and punt return competition, though he didn't play any special teams snaps in the regular season a year ago.