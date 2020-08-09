SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
GM Report
News

Seahawks Place WR John Ursua on COVID-19/Reserve List

Corbin Smith

With on-field practices set to start this week, the Seahawks placed receiver John Ursua on the NFL's COVID-19/reserve list on Sunday, making him the first player on the team to land on the list since training camp opened 13 days ago.

By being placed on the list, Ursua either tested positive for the coronavirus or has been exposed to someone who has in close proximity. It's also possible he may have had a "false positive" test result, as a few players such as Lions quarterback Matt Stafford have. Per an agreement by the NFL and NFLPA, teams cannot disclose a player's medical status aside from reporting he has been added to the reserve list.

Prior to Sunday, the Seahawks remained one of three NFL teams yet to place a player on the recently-created COVID-19 list. As of yesterday, 103 players had received the designation since camps opened in late July, with 66 of those players already being activated.

As long as Ursua remains on the reserve list, he will not count against the Seahawks 80-man roster, opening up a spot if the team wishes to use it.

A 2019 seventh-round pick out of Hawaii, Ursua appeared in three regular season games and a playoff game for Seattle as a rookie. Playing 11 total offensive snaps, he recorded one catch for 11 yards, nearly finding the end zone for a game-winning touchdown against the 49ers in Week 17.

Heading into his second season, Ursua will once again compete for a 53-man roster spot as a slot receiver, battling for snaps against the likes of Phillip Dorsett, David Moore, and incoming rookie Freddie Swain. He could also factor into the Seahawks kick and punt return competition, though he didn't play any special teams snaps in the regular season a year ago.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sunday Rewind: Revisiting Seahawks Week 12 Victory Against Eagles

After a nail-biting victory over San Francisco, Seattle entered its bye week with an 8-2 record and was looking to capture its ninth win of the season during their Week 12 matchup in Philadelphia.

Thomas Hall10

by

potterhawk

Seahawks Position Preview: Defensive Ends

Ziggy Ansah is gone. Quinton Jefferson is gone. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned. But despite the turnover, coach Pete Carroll remains optimistic Seattle's pass rush will be better than it was in 2019 after adding athleticism and experience at defensive end.

Corbin Smith

Who Will Be Seahawks' Weakside Linebacker This Season?

K.J. Wright has starred at the WILL position for nine years and played some of his best football in 2019. But the arrival of Jordyn Brooks could lead to a positional shakeup in the middle of Seattle's defense moving forward.

aryannaprasad

Seahawks Position Preview: Tight Ends

Ravaged by injuries at tight end in recent years, the Seahawks loaded up on experienced talent and used a fourth-round pick on Colby Parkinson to further reinforce the position this offseason. What can be expected from the group this season?

Corbin Smith

by

potterhawk

With Quinton Dunbar Avoiding Charges, Dream Secondary Could Become Reality for Seahawks

Even if Dunbar still receives a suspension - which is entirely possible given the NFL's track record - it seems likely he will wear a Seahawks uniform at some point in 2020, potentially giving them one of the best and most improved secondaries in the league.

Corbin Smith

by

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar Removed From Commissioner's Exempt List

Just one day after the Broward County Prosecutor's Office decided not to press criminal charges against Dunbar, the veteran cornerback should be able to rejoin the Seahawks in the very near future for training camp.

Corbin Smith

Could Marcell Dareus Answer Seahawks Defensive Line Depth Concerns?

Adding experience and size to the interior defensive line remains a priority for the Seahawks with on-field practices kicking off in mid-August. Though he's struggled in recent seasons, Dareus would check off both of those boxes.

Corbin Smith

Due to Insufficient Evidence, Prosecutors Decline to Charge Seahawks CB Quinton Dunbar

While the NFL has proven in the past it could still drop the hammer on Dunbar after the league's own internal investigations, Friday's revelation should open the door for the cornerback to play for the Seahawks in 2020.

Corbin Smith

by

Footballfan55

How to watch Seahawks training camp in 2020:

Corbin Smith

Enough is Enough: Seahawks Don't Need Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, coach Pete Carroll said Seattle was "monitoring" Brown's situation after receiving an eight-game suspension. But shouldn't that be enough to finally stop considering the possibility of signing him?

Nick Lee