Seahawks Playoff Scenarios in Week 17

CorbinSmithNFL

While the Seahawks suffered a disappointing setback last weekend in a home loss to the Cardinals, the team still controls its own destiny heading into an unofficial NFC West title game against the 49ers on Sunday night.

“It’s a very special week for us,” coach Pete Carroll said on Tuesday. “Last week of the season. Playing for everything, for the division and all that. We’re very fortunate to be in that situation. It is what we aim for. This is what we always look towards. We’re always wondering if the chance to do something like this is going to happen on the road or happen at home. We’re thrilled we’ll be here.”

Sitting with an 11-4 record, a win would give Seattle a season sweep over its bitter division rival and at worst, quarterback Russell Wilson and company would earn the No. 3 overall seed in the conference. With all six playoff teams decided in the NFC, they’d be slated to host Minnesota, who they beat in Week 13 at CenturyLink Field.

Under best circumstances, albeit unlikely ones, the Seahawks could earn the No. 2 overall seed with a victory over the 49ers and a Week 17 loss by the Packers. A win coupled with losses by both the Saints and Packers would vault them to the conference’s top seed and earn them home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Considering the Packers will be playing a three-win Lions squad and the Saints will be playing a reeling Panthers team that has lost seven straight games, neither of those scenarios appear likely. But the 49ers lost to the Falcons and the Seahawks lost to the Cardinals in the past two weeks, so anything is possible in the league this time of year.

On the other side of the coin, a loss would drop the Seahawks to 11-5 and force the team to travel as a road wild card team to face either the Cowboys or Eagles, depending on which team winds up winning the NFC East. Since they own the tiebreaker over the Vikings, they would be the fifth seed.

The importance of Sunday’s rematch cannot be understated, and though Seattle has lost three home games, wild card teams rarely advance beyond the Divisional Round. Earning home field advantage for at least one week by winning the division would give Carroll’s team a better chance to make noise in January.

News

Return of the Beast? Marshawn Lynch, Seahawks Reunion in Works

CorbinSmithNFL

In the wake of losing both Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries on Sunday, one of the franchise’s most iconic stars is poised to return to Seattle in time for the regular season finale and playoffs.

CorbinSmithNFL

A PROJECTED injury report for Wednesday, as Seahawks didn't actually practice on Christmas day.

Closing Thoughts: Seahawks Clinging to Hope Following Gloomy Loss to Cardinals

Dan Viens

Despite fans and media largely writing the 11-4 Seahawks off after and injury-marred home loss, the NFC West title is still within reach in week 17 clash against 49ers.

A Seahawks Christmas Carroll

Nick Lee

Coach Pete Carroll must summon three spirits for the Seahawks to win the NFC West on Sunda

CorbinSmithNFL

This shouldn't be a surprise - Lynch isn't going to come in and run the ball 25 times in his first…

Jadeveon Clowney, Shaquill Griffin Headline Seahawks Inactives vs. Cardinals

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will be without three defensive starters, but the return of Ziggy Ansah and Mychal Kendricks will bring some reinforcements to the unit in Week 16.

Seahawks RB Duo Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise Expected to Miss Remainder of 2019 Season

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle's backfield depth suddenly is looking razor thin with Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise both exiting for the locker room in the second quarter.

Film Breakdown: Seahawks LB Cody Barton Shows Promise in First 2 Starts

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks have been excited about Barton's future since drafting him in the third round back in March. How did the rookie fare in his first two NFL starts as a replacement for Mychal Kendricks?

Injury Situation Reaches Catastrophic Stage for Seahawks

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle will continue to preach “next man up,” but with defenders dropping like flies and three running backs possibly done for the season, injuries have become a major detriment to the team’s chances to win in January.

Curse Endures as Seahawks Fall to Cardinals at Home Again

CorbinSmithNFL

Arizona has been giving Seattle problems at CenturyLink Field for several seasons running and with much on the line, the visitors played spoilers again with a backup quarterback steering the ship.