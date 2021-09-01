Seahawks Practice Squad Tracker

After teams whittled their rosters down from 80 players to 53 on Tuesday, they can now build up their 16-man practice squads. And with new rules in place, the practice squad is more valuable than ever. Who will the Seahawks carry into the regular season? Stay glued to this page to find out.

On Tuesday, the Seahawks finalized their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season. Now, it's time for them to cross their Ts and dot their Is by filling out their 16-man practice squad.

From veterans to rookies, any player can be signed to the practice squad under the league's new format. Each week, four players can be protected from signing with another team and two are allowed to be elevated to the active roster on gamedays. Unlike for most of the 2020 season, there will be no limit on how many times a player can be promoted.

We'll be updating this page as news of Seattle's practice squad signings starts to filter in, so be sure to mash that refresh button to stay up-to-date with all the latest news.

1:19 PM: Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times is reporting that the Seahawks have made their first practice squad signing, bringing back undrafted rookie running back Josh Johnson. The Louisiana-Monroe had an impressive preseason, fitting in nicely with Seattle's outside zone scheme to the tune of 74 rushing yards on 23 carries and 24 yards on four receptions.