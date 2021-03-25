Seahawks Pro Day Notebook: Georgia, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse

With pro days under way across the country, Corbin Smith and Matty Brown examine several intriguing prospects from Georgia, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse.

With NFL Scouting Combine testing cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the significance of pro days has increased dramatically in 2021. Once an event which people looked at skeptically, they are now of great importance. The concern regarding inflated and inaccurate numbers remains valid, but where else can you get the testing numbers of NFL Draft prospects? Nowhere. The months of March and April are going to be busy as each school showcases their eligible stars.

Over the next several weeks, Matty F. Brown and Corbin Smith will take a deep dive into testing numbers for prospects who may be on the Seahawks radar heading towards the 2021 NFL Draft. Continuing the series, the duo examines pro day results for Georgia, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and a handful of other programs from last week.

Georgia

Georgia had three corners working out who met the Seahawks’ unofficial 32-inch arm length threshold: Eric Stokes (6-foot and 1/2 inches, 194 pounds, 32 3/4-inch arms); Tyson Campbell (6-foot-1, 193 pounds, 32-inch arms); and D.J. Daniel (5-foot-11 and 1/2-inches, 183 pounds, 33-inch arms).

Stokes had already impressed at the House of Athlete combine with a 40-time reportedly in the low 4.2s. He backed up this speed with a 4.28-second 40-yard dash plus jumps of 38 1/2 inches in the vertical jump and 128 inches in the broad jump. With the way the NFL works, Stokes likely tested himself out of Seattle’s range. I’m sure the Seahawks would prefer a player who plays more physically at the line of scrimmage too.

Daniel had a nice Senior Bowl in one-on-ones, playing with a lot of aggression and using his length well. Actual defensive football, where there is coverage help on each play, would really help his game. I wonder if he needs regular over-the-top help in a defense that uses more middle field open concepts than the NFL average. He ran a 4.50-seconds 40-yard-dash and the lack of top end long-speed did show up in Mobile. Unfortunately, the rest of his numbers have not been disclosed.

Campbell’s 40 was the only number that came out of his pro day too. Yet it was a time that alerted everyone: 4.37 seconds. Draft Twitter will have moved the former five-star recruit up their “to-watch” tape list. The junior’s skillset has been described as raw. -Matty F. Brown

Along with having a trio of intriguing cornerback prospects working out in Athens, the Bulldogs had plenty of talent along the offensive and defensive line showcasing their abilities for NFL scouts.

Coming off surgeries on both knees, versatile offensive lineman Trey Hill didn't participate in athletic testing, but he did measure in at 6-foot-4, 319 pounds with 33 5/8-inch arms. Though he's a bit heavy-footed and has movement limitations, he's a powerful guard/center hybrid who excels at driving defenders off the ball and holds up extremely well against bull rushers in pass protection, which could make him a worthy Day 2 target for the Seahawks if his medicals check out.

Hulking guard Ben Cleveland came up well short of his goal of 50 reps on the bench press, finishing with "only" 30 reps of 225 pounds. But after weighing in at 343 pounds, he ran his first 40-yard dash in an incredible 4.97 seconds, creating quite a stir on social media. Then on his second attempt, he was clocked unofficially at 4.85 seconds. That's simply not fair. The First-Team All-SEC selection's stock is rising and he may not be available when Seattle picks at No. 56 overall.

Another surging prospect who may not be on the board when the Seahawks pick is defensive end/linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who is coming off a career-high 9.5 sacks in his third season with the Bulldogs. His measurements exceeded expectations, as he weighed in at 249 pounds with 34 3/8-inch arms. In athletic testing, he produced 26 bench press reps and ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, bolstering his stock as a possible first rounder. -Corbin Smith

Pittsburgh

On my list of long corners, Jason Pinnock initially missed the cut because my rudimentary method of shrinking the net was discounting players listed at 6-foot and under—sorry I’m not a Pro Team! In fairness, Seattle seems to look 6-foot-1 and above. At Pittsburgh’s Pro Day, however, Pinnock measured in at 6-foot-0 and 1/2 inches, 204 pounds with, crucially, 32 3/4-inch arms. He ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash, 6.93-second 3-cone and 4.10-second short-shuttle.

Pinnock's leaps were more impressive: 38 1/2 inches in the vertical and 128 inches in the broad. Coming from Pat Narduzzi’s press quarters scheme, Pinnock’s background is increasingly interesting. There should be a lot to like on tape with press and press bail technique. -Matty F. Brown

Pittsburgh had one of the most productive pass rushing duos in the ACC last season in defensive ends Rashad Weaver and Patrick Jones. Both have been on the radar as legitimate Day 2 prospects, but Weaver did far more to help his cause with his pro day performance, as the 6-foot-4, 275-pound edge defender ran a respectable 4.85-second 40-yard dash. More impressively, he turned in a blazing 6.93-second 3-cone drill, displaying rare change of direction skills and agility for a player of his size.

On the field, Weaver plays a physical brand of football, using his length, power, and refined hand technique to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks and set anchor against the run. He generated 14.0 sacks over his final two seasons at Pittsburgh, which were sandwiched around a lost 2019 season due to a knee injury. He projects as a potential starter at the base defensive end spot, a position that isn't a major need for the Seahawks at the moment.

Another prospect on Pittsburgh's defensive front could be a better immediate fit for Seattle, however, especially with Jarran Reed entering a contract year. Scouts had a lot of questions about defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Weighing in at 301 pounds, he repped out 225 pounds on the bench press 40 times and posted a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump. His other athletic testing scores weren't as good, as he ran a slow 5.40-second 40-yard dash and barely missed an 8.0-second 3-cone drill.

What may intrigue teams such as the Seahawks most about Twyman is his 2019 tape. Starring in the middle of the Panthers talented defensive line, he racked up 10.5 sacks, showcasing a quick initial step and a nasty swim move to slip past blockers into the backfield. Added weight should benefit him as a run defender as well, making him a Day 3 possibility in April's draft. -Corbin Smith

Syracuse

The surname is familiar for a reason: Ifeatu Melifonwu is the younger brother of 2017 second-round pick Obi Melifonwu, currently signed to a reserve/futures contract with the 49ers. Unlike draft bust Obi, Ifeatu plays more physically on tape and has a clear positional fit, although some teams have asked the cornerback to work out at safety.

Like Obi, Ifeatu tested extremely well. After Senior Bowl measurements of 6-foot-2 and 1/2 inches tall, 212 pounds, and 32 1/8-inch arms, Melifonwu met the size prototypes of a Seahawks corner. He then ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash which featured a 1.48-second 10-yard-split. Melifonwu’s explosiveness and quick twitch was confirmed by a mega 41 1/2-inch vertical jump and 134 inch broad jump. A 7.01-second 3-cone time and 4.34-second short shuttle were respectable agility drills for a tall corner. 16 reps on the bench press rounded off his day.

Melifonwu’s movement on tape is impressive. At the Senior Bowl, some of his best reps came in off coverage. It would have been nice to see him play more aggressive in his jam, but Melifonwu appears more comfortable relying on his feet before using his length more as the route develops or as a recovery tool. His profile looks comfortably like a Top 50 draft pick, which of course places him out of Seattle’s range. -Matty F. Brown

Melifonwu isn't the only standout cornerback transitioning from the Orange to the NFL offering an excellent blend of size, length, and athleticism that should intrigue teams such as the Seahawks. At 6-foot-1, 198 pounds, Trill Williams ran his 40-yard dash in the low 4.4s, though he didn't participate in the 3-cone drill or short shuttle after undergoing ankle surgery after opting out of the season in November. He also produced a 36-inch vertical jump, 123-inch broad jump, and 20 reps on bench press.

On the field, Williams' 40-yard dash speed doesn't always show up and he can have his share of issues covering quicker, shiftier slot receivers. While he's also played some safety, at the next level, he's best-suited to be a wide corner where he can use his physicality in press coverage and involvement in defending the run. While his overall ball production isn't anything spectacular, he did intercept four passes and scored two defensive touchdowns at Syracuse, showing a penchant for making clutch plays in the secondary. -Corbin Smith

Other Noteworthy Pro Day Standouts

Central Arkansas: For a Southland Conference player to be on this list, you know he has to be a special athlete. Robert Rochell gained attention after executing a standing jump onto the bed of a pickup truck. At the Bears’ showcase event, the 5-foot-11 and 7/8-inch, 195-pound, 32 3/8-inch armed Rochell established his full athleticism, running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, 6.83-second 3-cone and 4.08-second short-shuttle. His jumps? A 43-inch vertical and 133-inch broad. Wow. Seattle will have made a note at the nine bench press reps (they like corners, outside especially, to put up at least double digits here).

Rochell was invited to the Senior Bowl after getting his hands on the ball throughout his college career. Sadly, he pulled up limping with what looked like a hamstring injury after one of the first reps of one-on-ones, covering Cornell Powell on a deep corner route. He still managed to showcase some impressive stuff like a fluid pedal, although he looked to rely on his footspeed and agility at the line of scrimmage, giving up ground in a valid technique that is nevertheless at odds with how the Seahawks coach their corners. Maybe a slot/nickel option?-Matty F. Brown

Stanford: Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo chose not to participate in the 2020 season due to COVID-19, leaving scouts with plenty of questions evaluating him as a draft prospect. But after training diligently at the EXOS training facility in Dallas over the past several months, the former All-Pac 12 selection put himself back on the radar as a Day 2 selection with a strong pro day outing.

Adebo ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and eclipsed 10 feet on the broad jump, but most importantly, he also flashed his elite ball skills during drill work, deflecting several passes and reeling in a handful of interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound defender showcased those abilities in Saturdays during the prior two seasons, producing a ridiculous 38 pass deflections and eight interceptions during that span. His length, athleticism, and ball-hawking prowess should put him on the Seahawks radar as a second or third round option if he's still available. -Corbin Smith

Here is the full schedule of upcoming pro days:

Thursday, March 25: Georgia Southern, Liberty, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Texas, Penn State, San Diego State, Southern Methodist, Tennessee, Western Michigan

Friday, March 26: Boston College, BYU, Michigan, South Dakota State, Virginia Tech

Monday, March 29: Arizona State, Duke, Louisiana-Lafayette, Miami (Fla.), Miami (Ohio), North Carolina

Tuesday, March 30: Alabama, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Louisville, North Carolina State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Tulane, Washington

Wednesday, March 31: Boise State, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana State, Notre Dame, Wake Forest

Thursday, April 1: Appalachian State, UCF, Minnesota, Charlotte, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, South Florida, Western Kentucky

Friday, April 2: Oregon, Tulsa

Wednesday, April 7: Texas Tech

Friday, April 9: UAB, Ball State, Houston, Rice

There are also private companies hosting combine‐style events. We've already seen the EXOS Combine on March 3 and the House of Athlete combine March 5.