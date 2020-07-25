SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Pull Stunner, Trade for Jets All-Pro S Jamal Adams

Corbin Smith

In the latest blockbuster move orchestrated by general manager John Schneider, the Seahawks have added a premier talent to the back half of their defense with training camp set to open next week.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Seattle will pay a steep price for one of the league's elite young defenders, shipping a 2021 first-round pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams and a 2021 fourth-round pick. The deal is pending physicals.

Adams, 24, recently demanded a trade from the Jets due to the lack of ongoing discussions about a contract extension and a growing rift with coach Adam Gase. As reported here on the Seahawk Maven, the Seahawks had been linked to the former LSU standout in recent weeks and took part in initial discussions about a potential trade.

Emerging as one of the best young defenders in the NFL, Adams garnered First-Team All-Pro honors in 2019, finishing with 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, one interception and seven passes defended in 14 games. Over three seasons, the former top-10 selection has amassed 273 tackles, three defensive touchdowns and 12.0 sacks as the ultimate Swiss army knife safety.

Now joining the Seahawks, Adams will provide coach Pete Carroll with an interchangeable safety who can line up all over the field and wreak havoc in a variety of ways. He's a fantastic athlete with sub-4.40 speed and possesses the ball skills necessary to play as a single-high center fielder while also having the size at 6'1" and 213 pounds and the physicality to dominate near the line of scrimmage as a run defender and a blitzer.

Carroll and defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. will have extra flexibility with Adams and Quandre Diggs serving as the starting safeties, with both players capable of playing either spot. Diggs has also played in the slot before, further adding to the intrigue with second-year defender Marquise Blair waiting in the wings for playing time.

While some may argue Seattle gave up too much to acquire Adams, the fourth-year defender does have two years remaining on his contract after New York picked up his fifth-year option. Per an earlier report from Schefter, he may not insist on an immediate extension after being traded to one of his preferred destinations.

Still, after trading away two first-round picks and a multi-year starter in McDougald to trade for him, working out a new deal should be a top priority moving forward.

