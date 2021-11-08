Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Cleared to Return Against Packers

The Packers are expected to have Aaron Rodgers back from the COVID-19 list, setting up a marquee quarterback matchup at Lambeau Field in Week 10.

One week after having the pin removed from his surgically-repaired right middle finger, Russell Wilson is officially back in action for the Seahawks.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Wilson has been cleared by Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the surgery last month, to play for Seattle against Green Bay at Lambeau Field next Sunday. He's expected to be designated to return to practice from injured reserve as early as Monday.

Through the Seahawks official Twitter account, Shin released a statement confirming Wilson's return, saying he was "absolutely amazed" by his progress coming back from a severe injury.

Prior to Schefter's report, Wilson posted a video on his social media accounts saying "It's Time," showcasing his journey rehabbing the injury and also interestingly including a snippet of Lambeau Field. The star quarterback resumed throwing during Seattle's bye week and did everything in his power to position himself to be able to play in Week 10, which was initially viewed as the earliest possible return date.

Now, Wilson will likely get to face off against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the ninth time. Rodgers missed Sunday's loss to the Chiefs after being placed on the COVID-19 list, but he's expected to be activated on Saturday and start against the Seahawks. The two signal callers have split their previous eight meetings, with Wilson winning all four home games at Lumen Field and Rodgers winning all four home games at Lambeau Field.

Wilson originally suffered the injury during the third quarter of a Week 5 loss to the Rams when his hand struck defensive tackle Aaron Donald's arm while following through on a pass attempt. Cameras showed the tip of his middle finger bent unnaturally and after playing one more drive despite being unable to grip the football, he exited and was replaced by Geno Smith.

Undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon and dislocation in the finger the next day, Wilson was placed on injured reserve and Smith started each of the past three games for the Seahawks, completing 68 percent of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and only one interception. They finished 1-2 in those games, losing by three points to the Steelers and Saints in consecutive weeks before blowing out the Jaguars in Week 8.

Before going down, Wilson was enjoying another excellent season for Seattle. While the offense struggled with inconsistency adjusting to new coordinator Shane Waldron's scheme, he still ranks first in the NFL averaging 9.6 yards per pass attempt and has the league's highest passer rating (125.3). In five games, he's thrown 10 touchdowns compared to just one interception and completed 72 percent of his passes.

Currently sitting in third place in the NFC West with a 3-5 record, the Seahawks are somehow only half a game out of the final wild spot in the conference. Getting Wilson back under center provides another reason for optimism that the team can overcome a challenging start to get back into playoff contention.