Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner Earn Pro Bowl Nods

Earning their seventh and sixth selections respectively, quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner have been named as the Seahawks two representatives for the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Viewed as an MVP front runner for most of the season, Wilson ranks among league leaders in passing touchdowns (28) and passer rating (109.3) and has only thrown five interceptions. Earlier this season, he joined Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks to throw for over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in each of his first eight seasons.

Back in Week 2 during a win over the Steelers, Wilson also joined an exclusive group as the fifth-fastest quarterback to hit 200 career passing touchdowns and became the first player ever to produce 200 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns in his first eight NFL seasons.

Eclipsing the 100-tackle mark for the eighth straight season to open his NFL career, Wagner has remained one of the league’s elite linebackers and currently ranks second with 139 combined tackles. Earlier in the season, he passed safety Eugene Robinson to become Seattle’s new franchise leader in tackles.

Off the field, Wagner was nominated as the Seahawks representative for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Among his many accomplishments in the community, Wagner launched “BWagz Sees You” to help combat homelessness in Seattle and purchased groceries for low-income families at a Safeway in West Seattle prior to Thanksgiving.

While only have two Pro Bowlers on an 11-win team currently atop the NFC standings may seem ridiculously low, the Seahawks did have seven players named as alternates: receiver Tyler Lockett, running back Chris Carson, guard Mike Iupati, tackle Duane Brown, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Shaquill Griffin, and safety Quandre Diggs.

With Pro Bowlers inevitably set to skip the game due to injury, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see several of those players in Orlando on January 26. But the Seahawks, like any other playoff team, hope their players will be preparing for the Super Bowl in nearby Miami instead.