Seahawks QB Russell Wilson 'Weeks Ahead of Schedule,' Initiates Throwing Program

In the latest sign Wilson intends to be ready to play in Green Bay in two weeks, the star quarterback was somehow throwing one day after having the pin removed from his finger.

Only one day after having the pin removed from his surgically repaired right middle finger, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has already began a throwing program with sights on returning to play against the Packers in Week 10.

Sending fans into a frenzy on social media on Tuesday night, Wilson tweeted video footage of him working out and throwing short passes at his personal gym while donning a glove over his right hand.

"Wasn’t supposed to throw for awhile.. a few weeks,” Wilson posted, “But by Prayer & Dedication & tremendous help from my Performance Team! Today was my first day back. One step at a time. Grateful!"

The latest stepping stone in Wilson's recovery came just 25 days after a hand surgeon placed a pin in his finger to repair a ruptured tendon and dislocation in his right middle finger. He suffered the injury when his hand hit Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald's arm during a game on October 7 and was operated on less than 24 hours later.

On Monday, shortly before Wilson posted an image confirming the pin had been taken out, coach Pete Carroll told reporters Wilson would need a few days for the "hole" in his finger to heal before he could begin football-related activities, including passing.

“There’s a pretty clear-cut time frame. They think that it’s going to take a couple days after that [pin] is removed, and then it’s just how he can progress,” Carroll said. “It will be the first time he can bend his finger, you know. So we’ve got to see how that works out.”

But not surprisingly, Wilson continues to blow away projected timelines for his recovery. When he first underwent surgery, initial reports suggested he could miss up to eight weeks and after he landed on injured reserve, some speculated he could miss more than the minimum of three games.

Less than four weeks later, however Wilson, Wilson looked plenty comfortable slinging the pigskin on Tuesday. With the Seahawks off this week on a bye, this latest development further increases the odds he will be ready to suit up in Green Bay.