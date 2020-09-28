SI.com
Seahawks RB Chris Carson Suffers Minor Knee Sprain

Though they improved to 3-0 with a 38-31 win over the Cowboys on Sunday, the Seahawks were once again hit hard by injuries, losing four starters during the contest. Luckily, it looks like they dodged a bullet in the backfield.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Seahawks running back Chris Carson's MRI results on his injured left knee came back negative with all of his ligaments intact. He's been officially diagnosed with a minor knee sprain and should be back in action quickly, as early as next week in Miami.

Carson, who had his left leg twisted violently by defensive tackle Trysten Hill as he rolled over his body making a tackle late in the fourth quarter, managed to walk gingerly off the field on his own power before being evaluated in the team's blue medical tent. Hill will reportedly be fined for the dirty hit, but not suspended.

Losing Carson for any significant amount of time would have been a substantial blow to Seattle's offense. Though he's rushed for only 157 yards through the first three games, he eclipsed 1,100 yards each of the past two years and has emerged as a viable receiving threat out of the backfield this season, catching 12 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear the Seahawks will be without Carson for long, if he misses any games at all. And if he does, the team signed veteran Carlos Hyde back in May for a reason, as he provides valuable insurance after rushing for over 1,000 yards for the Texans last season.

