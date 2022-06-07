Seahawks RB Ken Walker III Makes NFLPA's 2022 Rising Stars List

Even with Rashaad Penny and potentially Chris Carson returning to Seattle's backfield, Walker remains a trendy pick to stand out as one of the top rookies in the 2022 draft class and is projected to be a top seller in the jersey department.

Joining a run-first offense with the potential for significant playing time right away, Seahawks rookie running back Ken Walker III was selected as one of 10 incoming rookies on the NFLPA's annual Rising Stars list.

Assembled each year by the NFL Players Inc., which handles marketing and licensing business for the NFL Players Association, the list tabs 10 rookies and veterans expected to have an instant impact on consumer sales and ultimately rank among the Top 50 Player Sales listing for the upcoming season.

The rankings assess several different factors for sales popularity such as on-field performance, demand from NFLPA partners for content and marketing, fantasy league relevance, social media engagement, product submissions from more than 80 NFLPA licensees, team fan bases, and new faces in strong markets.

In the past, several of the Seahawks most popular players starred out of the backfield, including Curt Warner, Shaun Alexander, and most recently Marshawn Lynch. Alexander and Lynch ranked near the top of NFL jersey sales for several seasons during the peak of their respective careers, with the former winning NFL MVP in 2005 and the latter becoming a fan favorite for his punishing running style and helping the team win the Super Bowl in 2013.

Though the running back position has been devalued in recent years, standout runners remain popular amongst fans, especially in the Pacific Northwest. Landing with a team expected to get back to grounding and pounding opponents in the post-Russell Wilson era, even with Rashaad Penny and potentially Chris Carson returning, the explosive Walker enters an ideal situation to find success as a rookie.

Drafted in the second round with the 41st selection, Walker won the Doak Walker Award as college football's best running back and received First-Team All-American accolades at Michigan State last season. Thriving in a pro-style offensive attack, he rushed for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns, helping guide the Spartans to an 11-2 record and an upset over the rival Michigan Wolverines.

While Penny likely will be the starter come September, with Carson's status coming back from neck surgery up in the air, Walker should be in line for extensive carries from the outset. Depending on how things shake out, he could push for a starting role sooner than expected and it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see a bunch of 12s sporting No. 9 jerseys at Lumen Field this fall.