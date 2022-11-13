Seahawks RB Ken Walker III Shut Down By Bucs, But Shows New Skill

The Seattle Seahawks will have a frustrating plane ride back home to the Pacific Northwest after coming up short in a 21-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Munich.

But still at the top of the NFC West with a 6-4 record, there's still plenty for Seattle to feel positive about.

This includes the production the team managed to get out of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III who, despite getting shut down by the Bucs on the ground for what was by far his worst game since taking over as the starter, still found a way to provide a spark as a pass-catcher. He tied Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and Bucs receiver Chris Godwin for a game-high six catches (on eight targets) while adding 55 yards.

This helped slightly overshadow Walker III's 10 carries for 17 yards. He was even out-gained on the ground by Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (22), but the targets, receptions and receiving yards were all career-high marks for the budding star.

The Seahawks have still continued to find out what they have in Walker III. He's already exceeded expectations this season, showing he can handle a workhorse role while also displaying game-breaking ability.

But being a receiver out of the backfield was something that had yet to spread its wings for the rookie. In Week 9, he had three grabs for 20 yards, showing the potential was there. The talent was never in question, but the receiving numbers still left more to be desired in a backfield where Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas have hardly emerged as serviceable backups.

Now with an increased role as a receiver, Walker III could soon become one of the league's best do-it-all running backs on his way toward potentially winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

