Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Named NFC Offensive Player of Week For Explosive Performance vs. Lions

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny's recent breakout hasn't gone unnoticed by the national eye. On Wednesday morning, Penny was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in a 51-29 blowout win over the Lions this past Sunday.

After a slow start to his day, resulting in seven yards on his first four carries, the former first-round draft selection exploded for a single-half franchise record 141 yards on 16 carries. In all, he had three touches that went for 20 yards or more, helping him reach his total of 170 on the afternoon, while finding the end zone twice for a pair of touchdowns.

With excellent footwork, physicality and explosiveness out of the backfield, Penny punished a middle-of-the-pack Lions run defense all game long. The volume of his production, however, would have not been possible without the consistently stellar blocking he received from his offensive line, which featured a pair of backups in left guard Phil Haynes and right tackle Jake Curhan.

"I don't think those guys get enough credit—the O-Line," Penny praised of his teammates following the game. "It's been a few games where you've seen creases, and just us putting it together all week in practice and the results are here on the field. We do this night in and night out. I wouldn't want to be with anyone else. This team, this offense, it means a lot having those guys. My job is easy when there's a big hole, all you have to do is hit it."

When the final whistle blows in the Seahawks' upcoming Week 18 matchup with the Cardinals, that will spell the end of Penny's rookie contract. Having teetered on the cusp of NFL irrelevancy for the majority of his first four professional seasons, the San Diego State product has suddenly changed the narrative on him for the better in recent weeks.

Over his last four starts, Penny has accumulated 481 yards (6.9 YPC) and five touchdowns on the ground. Now, as unrestricted free agency awaits, he's developed a market for himself that was once thought to be non-existent just a few weeks ago.