Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny Suffers ACL Injury in Loss to Rams

CorbinSmithNFL

Along with losing a key divisional game in Los Angeles, the Seahawks also may have lost one of their most explosive play makers for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Though the severity of the injury remains unknown, according to coach Pete Carroll, second year running back Rashaad Penny suffered an ACL sprain during Sunday’s 28-12 defeat.

“We don’t know how serious it is,” Carroll told reporters after the game. “But it’s significant.”

With Seattle moving the ball effectively on its opening offensive possession, Penny caught a screen pass from quarterback Russell Wilson and raced 16 yards for a first down. However, after being tripped up by safety Taylor Rapp, he immediately clutched his left knee and crawled to the sideline writhing in pain.

Once Penny was able to get up, he limped to the bench area before being checked out in the team’s blue medical tent and escorted to the locker room. After initially being reported as questionable to return, he was quickly ruled out and a second half tweet indicated the injury was serious in nature.

“It’s a big injury,” teammate and fellow backfield mate Chris Carson said. “He’s like my brother, so it’s tough seeing him go down.”

Following a disappointing first half of the season, Penny broke loose for the Seahawks over the past two weeks, rushing for 103 yards and scoring three total touchdowns in wins over the Eagles and Vikings. His loss could be felt on Sunday, but as Carson pointed out, it’s “next man up” in the backfield.

Assuming Penny is out for the rest of the season, veteran C.J. Prosise and rookie Travis Homer will be vying for carries behind Carson. Seattle could also sign another back for additional depth.

Prosise, who has battled constant injury issues during his career, has stayed healthy this season but logged just 13 carries in six games. Homer has only logged one carry the entire season, a 29-yard gain on a fake punt against Minnesota.

