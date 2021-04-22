Seahawks Re-Sign Backup QB Geno Smith

After seeing a handful of snaps in a blowout win against the Jets last season, Smith will return to Seattle as Russell Wilson's primary backup in 2021.

Sticking with status quo, the Seahawks will bring back quarterback Geno Smith for a third season serving as Russell Wilson's primary backup.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Seattle has agreed to terms with Smith on a one-year contract. Financial details have yet to be disclosed, but the deal will likely be for veteran's minimum under similar structure to his contract last season.

Formerly drafted by the Jets in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, Smith hasn't seen much action in two seasons with the Seahawks thanks to the durability of Wilson. The ex-West Virginia standout did appear in mop-up duty against his former team in a 40-3 victory in Week 14, completing four out of five pass attempts for 33 yards.

Prior to arriving in Seattle, Smith served as a starter for the New York Jets for two seasons before being relegated to a backup role and also spent two seasons with the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers. In 41 career games, he has completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 6,215 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.

Last May, the Seahawks brought in extra competition by signing former Washington State starter Anthony Gordon as an undrafted free agent. But without a normal offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith outperformed the rookie throughout training camp to maintain his backup role and Gordon was eventually waived.

As the roster currently stands, the Seahawks now have Smith, former LSU quarterback Danny Etling, and 2019 seventh-round pick Alex McGough under contract behind Wilson. They could look to add another signal caller after the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft through the undrafted ranks, but the team looks to be content moving forward with an experienced backup offering ample starting experience in Smith.