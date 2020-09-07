Seahawks Re-Sign FB Nick Bellore, Place G Phil Haynes on Injured Reserve

Prior to the start of every NFL regular season, teams engage in constant shuffling of their 53-man roster, even after initial roster cuts are made coming out of training camp.

As the latest example, the Seahawks announced they have re-signed fullback Nick Bellore, who was released less than 48 hours ago. He will replace guard Phil Haynes, who was placed on injured reserve, on the active roster.

Viewed by the coaching staff as one of Seattle's best special teams players, it's not surprising Bellore quickly returned to the team. This time last year, the 10th year veteran was initially released after the final preseason game before re-signing on September 2.

In this case, by cutting Bellore and keeping Haynes on the initial roster, the latter will now be eligible to return for the Seahawks later in the season. If the second-year guard landed on injured reserve before final roster cuts, his 2020 season would have been finished.

Signing with Seattle as a free agent in May 2019, the 31-year old Bellore appeared in 14 games for Seattle, primarily contributing on kick and punt coverage teams with seven tackles. He logged 267 special teams snaps and played only 29 snaps on offense, producing two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Selected in the fourth round out of Wake Forest in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haynes opened his rookie season on the PUP list following sports hernia surgery. He was activated in November, but did not play a single offensive snap in the regular season before being thrown into action in the second half of Seattle's Divisional Round loss to Green Bay.

While the specifics of his injury weren't disclosed by the team, Haynes did sit out several training camp practices and seemed to be bothered by a leg issue during the final practice last Thursday. Per new NFL rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he would be eligible to return to the Seahawks after three weeks, setting him up to potentially suit up against the Dolphins in Week 4.