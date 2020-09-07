SI.com
SeahawkMaven
HomeGM ReportGame DayNewsPodcastsThe Nest
Search

Seahawks Re-Sign FB Nick Bellore, Place G Phil Haynes on Injured Reserve

CorbinSmithNFL

Prior to the start of every NFL regular season, teams engage in constant shuffling of their 53-man roster, even after initial roster cuts are made coming out of training camp.

As the latest example, the Seahawks announced they have re-signed fullback Nick Bellore, who was released less than 48 hours ago. He will replace guard Phil Haynes, who was placed on injured reserve, on the active roster.

Viewed by the coaching staff as one of Seattle's best special teams players, it's not surprising Bellore quickly returned to the team. This time last year, the 10th year veteran was initially released after the final preseason game before re-signing on September 2.

In this case, by cutting Bellore and keeping Haynes on the initial roster, the latter will now be eligible to return for the Seahawks later in the season. If the second-year guard landed on injured reserve before final roster cuts, his 2020 season would have been finished.

Signing with Seattle as a free agent in May 2019, the 31-year old Bellore appeared in 14 games for Seattle, primarily contributing on kick and punt coverage teams with seven tackles. He logged 267 special teams snaps and played only 29 snaps on offense, producing two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Selected in the fourth round out of Wake Forest in the 2019 NFL Draft, Haynes opened his rookie season on the PUP list following sports hernia surgery. He was activated in November, but did not play a single offensive snap in the regular season before being thrown into action in the second half of Seattle's Divisional Round loss to Green Bay.

While the specifics of his injury weren't disclosed by the team, Haynes did sit out several training camp practices and seemed to be bothered by a leg issue during the final practice last Thursday. Per new NFL rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he would be eligible to return to the Seahawks after three weeks, setting him up to potentially suit up against the Dolphins in Week 4.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Lose Jadeveon Clowney to Titans, Leaving Massive Void on Defensive Line

Over the past six months, Seattle had countless opportunities to lock up their most prized free agent. But after letting him reportedly walk for $15 million, it's clear re-signing him wasn't a top priority. When it's all said and done, will they regret it?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

CorbinSmithNFL

Seahawks Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

Seattle still has two open slots on its 16-player practice squad, but those will likely be filled early this week as the team begins preparation for the season opener in Atlanta.

CorbinSmithNFL

Look at the crazy sign and trade idea by Ravens to try to get Clowney

https://t.co/mGhlnQbeSh?amp=1

CorbinSmithNFL

Analysis: Grading Seahawks Initial 53-Man Roster

While there were few surprises on cut down day, the Seahawks trimmed their roster from 80 players to 53 and began signing practice squad players with the regular season starting next week. Which positions look to be Seattle's greatest strengths? And which ones could be glaring weaknesses?

CorbinSmithNFL

Entering Sixth Season, Has Tyler Lockett's Time as Seahawks Returner Come to a Close?

Considered an elite return specialist since entering the NFL in 2015, signs point to Lockett not returning many footballs for the Seahawks this season, if any at all. With several options available, they shouldn't have any shortage of replacements to fill the void.

Thomas Hall10

Seahawks 2020 Practice Squad/Waiver Wire Tracker

Now that the Seahawks have set their initial 53-man roster, which players will be joining their 16-man practice squad heading towards the start of the regular season?

CorbinSmithNFL

Film Breakdown: Seahawks Must Hope Raw, Talented Stephen Sullivan Clears Waivers

Analyst Matty F. Brown looks at Stephen Sullivan's college film, highlighting that the Seahawks seventh round pick really needed a more "normal" offseason.

Matty F. Brown

Quandre Diggs, Seahawks Encourage Americans to Exercise Their Right to Vote in November

While Diggs and the Seahawks are fully invested in preparation for their season opener in Atlanta, they are also doing everything they can to promote Americans to participate in the upcoming election.

aryannaprasad

Seahawks 2020 Roster Cuts Live Tracker

Stay on top of the latest updates as the Seahawks move towards the 53-player limit before Saturday's 1 PM PST deadline and begin establishing a 16-player practice squad.

CorbinSmithNFL

As Other Teams Close in, Will Seahawks Make One Last Push for Jadeveon Clowney?

With reports surfacing the Saints are marching in and the Titans remain interested in Clowney's services, the clock is closing in on midnight for the star defender to decide where he will play in 2020. Could he still wind up back with the Seahawks?

CorbinSmithNFL

by

QuisCustodes