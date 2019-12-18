Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran LB Dekoda Watson

The Seahawks have come full circle with their 53-man roster following the news of receiver Josh Gordon's latest suspension from the NFL.

Replacing Gordon's now-vacant spot on the roster, Seattle re-signed veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson, who ironically was released to make room for Gordon when the organization claimed him off waivers.

Seattle originally brought Watson into the fold in late October hoping he'd be able to contribute as a situational rusher and coach Pete Carroll envisioned him helping on special teams as well.

“We’re gonna give him a chance to give us some rush on the edge," Carroll said at the time. "He’s been a really accomplished [special] teams guy too. We’re hoping he can give us some additional boost there. We’ll see.''

Considering the continued struggles of Seattle's pass rush as well as injuries to Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, the team could use any help it can find pressuring opposing quarterbacks. With limited options on the free agent market, the Seahawks decided to go back to Watson.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, Watson has bounced around with six NFL teams over nine NFL seasons. Though he has just four starts under his belt in nine prior seasons, he’s played nearly 1,500 special teams snaps and registered 152 tackles in 107 career games.

Last season, Watson played in four games for the 49ers and produced when healthy, registering five tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble before landing on injured reserve in December.

The Broncos dealt a fifth-round pick for the 31-year old defender and a sixth-round pick in April's draft, but Watson was waived in late August and hasn’t played in any games this season.

Unlike last time, Watson should have a chance to stick on the roster for the final two weeks of the regular season. Whether he's active or not remains to be seen, but with the Seahawks struggling to pressure opposing quarterbacks, don't be surprised if he gets an opportunity to show what he can do in a situational edge rushing role.