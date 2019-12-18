SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran LB Dekoda Watson

CorbinSmithNFL

The Seahawks have come full circle with their 53-man roster following the news of receiver Josh Gordon's latest suspension from the NFL.

Replacing Gordon's now-vacant spot on the roster, Seattle re-signed veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson, who ironically was released to make room for Gordon when the organization claimed him off waivers.

Seattle originally brought Watson into the fold in late October hoping he'd be able to contribute as a situational rusher and coach Pete Carroll envisioned him helping on special teams as well.

“We’re gonna give him a chance to give us some rush on the edge," Carroll said at the time. "He’s been a really accomplished [special] teams guy too. We’re hoping he can give us some additional boost there. We’ll see.''

Considering the continued struggles of Seattle's pass rush as well as injuries to Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah, the team could use any help it can find pressuring opposing quarterbacks. With limited options on the free agent market, the Seahawks decided to go back to Watson.

Selected in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Buccaneers, Watson has bounced around with six NFL teams over nine NFL seasons. Though he has just four starts under his belt in nine prior seasons, he’s played nearly 1,500 special teams snaps and registered 152 tackles in 107 career games.

Last season, Watson played in four games for the 49ers and produced when healthy, registering five tackles, 2.0 sacks, and a forced fumble before landing on injured reserve in December.

The Broncos dealt a fifth-round pick for the 31-year old defender and a sixth-round pick in April's draft, but Watson was waived in late August and hasn’t played in any games this season.

Unlike last time, Watson should have a chance to stick on the roster for the final two weeks of the regular season. Whether he's active or not remains to be seen, but with the Seahawks struggling to pressure opposing quarterbacks, don't be surprised if he gets an opportunity to show what he can do in a situational edge rushing role.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

3 Seahawks Snubbed in 2020 Pro Bowl Selection

CorbinSmithNFL

Somehow, an 11-win Seattle squad only produced two Pro Bowl starters. Which Seahawks have the best case for being snubbed in this year's voting?

CorbinSmithNFL

Given the legal issues (and other things...) I still think Seahawks should stay away from Brown.…

Seahawks Work Out 2 Veteran Running Backs

CorbinSmithNFL

With Rashaad Penny on injured reserve with a torn ACL, Seattle may want to add another back to the mix as insurance behind starter Chris Carson.

Breaking Down Seahawks Playoff Scenarios Entering Week 16

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle currently leads the NFC West, but barring the dominoes falling just right in other games around the league, they'll need to defeat San Francisco in Week 17 to capture a division title.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, LB Bobby Wagner Earn Pro Bowl Nods

CorbinSmithNFL

Though only Wilson and Wagner were selected to the Pro Bowl roster, seven Seahawks were named alternates and could find their way to Orlando.

Seahawks Dodge Bullet, Bobby Wagner ‘Determined’ to Play

CorbinSmithNFL

Wagner suffered an ankle sprain against Carolina and though all parties seem optimistic about his status moving forward, he’ll be closely monitored this week.

Locked On Seahawks (12/17/19) - Examining Seahawks Playoff Scenarios

CorbinSmithNFL

Seattle currently sits atop the NFC standings, but work remains to be finished to lock up an NFC West title and earn a first-round bye next month.

CorbinSmithNFL

Really interesting look at Seattle's close margins of victory this season and if they should be…

Seahawks K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner Remain Star Wars-Worthy Tandem

Nick Lee

Every great hero needs a sidekick, and while Bobby Wagner has rightfully earned all of his accolades, K.J. Wright continues to be criminally disrespected as his linebacker sidekick.

Undermanned Seahawks Make ‘Great Statement’ in Carolina

CorbinSmithNFL

Though the game ended up being tighter than hoped late, Pete Carroll loved the resolve shown by Seattle with numerous starters sidelined and youngsters forced into action.