Seahawks Rule Out Quinton Dunbar, Jamal Adams for Week 4 vs. Dolphins

CorbinSmithNFL

For a banged-up secondary, the Seahawks "Next Man Up" mantra will be seriously tested when the team travels to play the Dolphins this weekend.

Hours after coach Pete Carroll declared safety Jamal Adams out against Miami on his weekly radio show on KIRO 97.3, cornerback Quinton Dunbar was officially ruled out on Seattle's final injury report.

Dealing with a groin injury suffered against the Cowboys last weekend on a blitz attempt, Adams stayed in a for a couple more plays before exiting early in the fourth quarter. Ryan Neal replaced him, eventually intercepting a pass late in the game to seal the Seahawks 38-31 win, and will likely take his spot again this weekend after being promoted to the 53-man roster.

Missing both of Seattle's first two practices this week, Carroll told KIRO host Dori Monson there was no chance Adams would be able to make it back for Sunday's game.

“Jamal is not ready yet. He won’t make it. We’ll miss the heck out of him,” Carroll said.

As for Dunbar, he missed last week's game with a knee injury and while speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Carroll said the Seahawks would “wait all the way to the weekend to see where he is.” But after sitting out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, he's apparently not ready to go and will miss a second straight game.

When asked if the Seahawks could hold the two star defenders out until the bye week in Week 6, Carroll told reporters, ""We're not going to bring them back until they're ready... but taking that extra week could be worthwhile."

With Dunbar sidelined, Tre Flowers will earn a second straight start at the right cornerback position. Seattle's other starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who has been limited at practice this week with a shoulder injury, is listed as questionable but Carroll said he's "ready to go" and will start.

Along with Adams and Dunbar being out, the Seahawks will also be without first-round pick Jordyn Brooks, who suffered a knee sprain in his first NFL start last weekend. Per Carroll, he's dealing with a "very stiff" knee and hasn't practiced this week, which kept him from any chance of playing this weekend.

Already minus Bruce Irvin, who tore his ACL in Week 2, second-year linebacker Cody Barton will likely see Brooks' snaps, while Shaquem Griffin could be elevated again from the practice squad and see some reps at strongside linebacker to rush off the edge.

Rounding out Seattle's final injury report for this week, running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde, guard Damien Lewis, cornerback Neiko Thorpe, and safety Lano Hill are all listed as questionable.

Once again reiterating Carson had a good week bouncing back from a knee sprain, Carroll indicated the star back will be a game-time decision. Making a quick recovery from a sprained ankle, Lewis did a "marvelous" job in practice all week and despite his injury designation, it sounds certain he will be back in the starting lineup.

