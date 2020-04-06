Seahawks Russell Wilson to Jadeveon Clowney: 'We’ve Got Another Super Bowl to Win'

As the Seahawks patiently wait for a decision, free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and his representatives are still weighing all of their free agent options, including the possibility of joining the Browns.

Someone hoping that doesn't happen? Seahawks All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson, who hopes his former teammate makes the right choice to ultimately come back to the Pacific Northwest in pursuit of a championship.

This past week, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback was on Instagram Live when a fan asked Wilson to help him persuade Clowney to stay in the Emerald City. Wilson quickly obliged.

“Clowney, come back. If you are listening bro. We’ve got another Super Bowl to win, man. We need you. We need you to come back, Clowney, said Wilson. "Clowney, Clowney, if you can hear me, please come back, bro. I need you, homie.”

Wilson's plea shouldn't come as a surprise, as the seven-time Pro Bowler indicated back in January the Seahawks needed to add "superstars" to the roster. He also specifically mentioned re-signing Clowney as a top priority for the organization at the time.

During their first season playing together, Clowney spoke highly of Wilson on numerous occasions upon his arrival via trade with the Texans. After their 37-30 win over the Vikings on December 2, Clowney told Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune that "I knew Russ [Wilson] was good, but I didn't know we were this good."

After failing to receive offers to his liking, ESPN's Dianna Russini recently reported Clowney and his camp have come down on their asking price for a long term deal from $20 million-plus to somewhere between $17-$18 million range and the Seahawks "remain interested."

Both parties continue to negotiate, but there are rumors that also been linked to the Titans and Jets negotiations. According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks currently have only about $14.8 million in cap space and would need to find a way to maneuver some salary to meet Clowney's asking price.

Meanwhile, the Browns have also expressed interest in Clowney's services since he has come down on his asking price, according to a report on Saturday afternoon.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "the Browns have shown interest Jadeveon Clowney, and some people around [the] league believe Cleveland got closer with Clowney than other suitors, though nothing ultimately happened from recent talks. Seattle's offer hasn't been what Clowney wants."

Cleveland has $43 million in cap space for this upcoming season, which is the most in the NFL, according to CBS Sports. The Browns have the potential to create more flexibility if they decide to release Olivier Vernon, who recorded 3.5 sacks in 25 pressures in 10 games last season.

Clowney and Myles Garrett could be a formidable pass rushing tandem for the Browns on the defensive side of the ball. Garrett was recently reinstated after being suspended last season for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Though Cleveland has emerged as a possible suitor, the ball still looks to be in Seattle's court - if they're willing to make a few necessary moves to create cap space and increase their current offer to Clowney.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider told reporters back in February that Clowney is a fun guy to be around and hoped they could continue their partnership.

"I think he came in, and he loved the culture, loved the coaching staff, loves the chefs, loves our equipment guys," Schneider said. "He's a really fun guy. He's a blast to be around, and I hope we can continue that. Super disruptive."

During his six NFL seasons, Clowney has racked up 32.0 sacks, 80 quarterback hits, 252 pressures, and 172 tackles to go along with three Pro Bowl selections in 2016, 2017, and 2018.