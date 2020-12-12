Seahawks S Jamal Adams Aiming to Make History Against Former Team

While the main focus remains on winning games regardless of the opponent on the opposite sideline, now happily thriving in Seattle, Adams has a chance to rub more salt in the wound by reaching a historic mark against his former employer.

Nearly five months after receiving his wish and being dealt to the Seahawks in a blockbuster trade, Jamal Adams doesn't hold any ill will against the Jets. Happy in his new surroundings, he seems to be at peace with the organization that drafted him four years ago after forcing his way out of town.

But as the star safety prepares to face his former team for the first time on Sunday, the stakes have been raised a bit. With a notable NFL record within reach, he's certainly entertained the prospects of breaking the record while competing against ex-teammates and coaches.

"Obviously, that has been on my mind," Adams said while speaking with reporters on Friday. "Breaking the record—I said I was going to do it last year when I failed—I always told myself whenever I put my mind to something, I'm gonna get it done. That's just how I'm wired ... Will it be sweet? Yes, of course. At the end of the day I'm going out there to continue to do my job, continue to make plays for the team, and ultimately come out victorious."

The record at hand? Despite playing in only eight games this year due to injuries, Adams will enter Sunday's contest with a team-best 7.5 sacks for the Seahawks. The NFL record for sacks in a season by a safety was set by Adrian Wilson of the Cardinals back in 2005, when he produced 8.0 sacks in 16 games.

"He's on pace to be the sacking-est defensive back ever," coach Pete Carroll smiled, creating some of his own coaching lingo.

As Adams referenced, he proclaimed numerous times during his third season with the Jets that he would eclipse Wilson's record. But while he established a career-high with 6.5 sacks in 14 games, he wasn't quite able to reach his goal. Now, he'll have a chance to accomplish history chasing down his former teammate Sam Darnold, which would rub a bit more salt in the wound for his ex-employer and the fan base.

"I finally get to get after Sam a little bit," Adams smiled. "One of my guys and I have a lot of respect for Sam. Just to face him and he doesn't have a red jersey on, cause I'm kind of used to that. It's going to be fun, I'm excited to get out there."

Drafted No. 6 overall out of LSU in 2017, Adams emerged as one of the NFL's brightest young defensive stars in New York. But as the team struggled to win football games, he battled depression and when contract talks stalled, he didn't feel appreciated by the organization.

After trade rumors swirled before the deadline last October, Adams finished what ended up being his final season with the franchise as a First-Team All-Pro selection. Unhappy with his situation, he asked for a trade and the Jets eventually obliged, dealing him to the Seahawks in late July for multiple first-round picks.

While it hasn't been easy sledding for Adams at times adjusting to a new defense, especially after a groin injury cost him four games earlier in the season, the veteran thinks he's "really close" to mastering the new scheme. Though he committed a few assignment miscues early in the season, he's really started to figure things out over the past few weeks as he's played more snaps with his teammates in the secondary.

"I'm proud of myself on how well I've handled myself through the process of learning because it's a different defense than what I've been in. Football is football—everybody runs the same coverages around the league—just different terminology and what not and just learning the Seahawks way. I'm only going to continue to get better."

Considering how well Adams has been playing as of late, even while nursing a separate shoulder injury that still has nagged him in recent weeks, that's a scary proposition for upcoming opponents. Since returning from injury, he's racked up 35 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hits in five games, displaying a growing comfort level in the confines of Seattle's defense while coaches figure out how to best deploy his unique set of skills.

While Adams acknowledged this Sunday does have special meaning for obvious reasons, he will be flying off the edge like a missile aiming to wreak havoc just as he would any other week. He will be accelerating into pursuit running down ball carriers and covering receivers downfield just as he would any other game. If he manages to break the sack record against Darnold and the Jets, it will simply be a cherry on top as long as the Seahawks prevail on the scoreboard.

"Don't get me wrong, I would be lying if I said 'I'm not excited' or 'I'm about to play my own team.' Of course, right? But it's an even-keel mindset. I'm not trying to make this about me. I'm not trying to hype myself up."