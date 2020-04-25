Seahawks Select TE Colby Parkinson with Pick No. 133

After signing Greg Olsen and bringing back Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson this offseason, the Seahawks aren't finished overhauling their tight end group.

In another somewhat surprising selection to open day three of the 2020 NFL Draft, Seattle selected Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson with the 133rd overall pick.

A former five-star recruit, Parkinson earned All-Pac 12 recognition each of the past two seasons for the Cardinal. He was victimized by inconsistent quarterback play as a junior, catching just one touchdown last season, but had seven touchdown receptions during the 2018 season.

For his collegiate career, Parkinson caught 87 passes for 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A large target at 6-foot-7, 252 pounds, Parkinson offers surprising speed and the ability to run routes out of the slot. He ran a 4.77 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and uses that speed along with his size and soft hands to create matchup problems downfield.

Blocking remains Parkinson's biggest area of improvement, particularly at the line of scrimmage. At his size, however, he has the mindset to develop into a quality inline tight end with proper coaching in the NFL and some work in the red zone.

Given the presence of Olsen, Will Dissly, Willson, and Hollister, the Seahawks won't have to rush Parkinson into the lineup. Coming from one of the best programs at developing tight ends, he will have a chance to learn from veterans and could develop into a dangerous red zone weapon with the Seahawks down the line.