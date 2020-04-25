SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Select TE Colby Parkinson with Pick No. 133

Corbin Smith

After signing Greg Olsen and bringing back Jacob Hollister and Luke Willson this offseason, the Seahawks aren't finished overhauling their tight end group.

In another somewhat surprising selection to open day three of the 2020 NFL Draft, Seattle selected Stanford tight end Colby Parkinson with the 133rd overall pick.

A former five-star recruit, Parkinson earned All-Pac 12 recognition each of the past two seasons for the Cardinal. He was victimized by inconsistent quarterback play as a junior, catching just one touchdown last season, but had seven touchdown receptions during the 2018 season.

For his collegiate career, Parkinson caught 87 passes for 1,171 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A large target at 6-foot-7, 252 pounds, Parkinson offers surprising speed and the ability to run routes out of the slot. He ran a 4.77 40-yard dash at the NFL combine and uses that speed along with his size and soft hands to create matchup problems downfield.

Blocking remains Parkinson's biggest area of improvement, particularly at the line of scrimmage. At his size, however, he has the mindset to develop into a quality inline tight end with proper coaching in the NFL and some work in the red zone.

Given the presence of Olsen, Will Dissly, Willson, and Hollister, the Seahawks won't have to rush Parkinson into the lineup. Coming from one of the best programs at developing tight ends, he will have a chance to learn from veterans and could develop into a dangerous red zone weapon with the Seahawks down the line.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

SI Draft Tracker

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

SI Draft Tracker

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Bolster Backfield Depth with RB DeeJay Dallas

Reunited with ex-Miami teammate Travis Homer, Dallas gives Seattle another physical, downhill runner with receiving ability and special teams talent.

Corbin Smith

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 3

Seattle will have at least four selections on Saturday after making two trades in the second and third round. How will John Schneider cap off his 11th draft as general manager?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Trade Up in Second Round, Select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

With finding pass rushing help remaining a top priority, Seattle went into aggressive mode trading up to acquire Taylor, who put up strong sack numbers in the SEC over the past two years.

Corbin Smith

How Draft Experts Grade Seahawks Selection of Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks surprised many by selecting linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the 27th pick in the first round and some experts weren't enthused by the move.

Landon Buford

The Real Story Behind Seahawks First Round Surprise Jordyn Brooks

Brooks was as surprised as everyone else when John Schneider and Pete Carroll came calling late in the first round. After overcoming tough odds to make it to the league, he now will get to be an apprentice for his favorite player in Seattle.

Seahawks Add to Offensive Line, Draft Damien Lewis in Third Round

Following a trade down to pick No. 69 to recoup a fifth-round selection, Seattle once again addressed its interior offensive line with Lewis, a three-year starter out of LSU.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Draft Clues have started!

Corbin Smith

