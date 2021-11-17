Skip to main content
    • November 17, 2021
    Seahawks Shuffle Practice Squad With Pair of Moves

    Only a few days after releasing him from the 53-man roster, Tyler Mabry returns as a member of Seattle's practice squad, while the team added extra depth at linebacker.
    Coming off Sunday's loss in Green Bay, the Seahawks executed a pair of moves shaking up their practice squad.

    On Monday, Seattle re-signed second-year tight end Tyler Mabry, who was released off of the 53-man roster last Friday to make room for the activation of quarterback Russell Wilson and receiver Dee Eskridge from injured reserve. To create room for him on the practice squad, quarterback Jake Luton was released.

    In an additional roster move, the Seahawks released defensive end Alex Tchangam from the practice squad and replaced him with veteran linebacker Edmond Robinson, who worked out for the team on Tuesday.

    Mabry, who joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland prior to the 2020 season, spent the entirety of his rookie year on the practice squad. The 6-foot-4, 248-pound tight end opened this season on the active roster with Colby Parkinson recovering from a broken foot and has dressed for three games this season, logging six snaps on offense and 26 snaps on special teams.

    With reserve Cody Barton nursing a quad injury that forced him to sit out on Sunday and practice squad linebacker Tanner Muse out of game day elevations, Robinson provides the Seahawks with invaluable depth at the position. Since being selected in the seventh round in 2015, the 29-year old linebacker has appeared in 35 regular season games with the Vikings, Jets, and Falcons, registering 28 tackles and a quarterback hit while primarily playing special teams.

    If Barton can't play this weekend against the Cardinals, Robinson will likely be elevated to help out on special teams with Muse unlikely to be promoted to the 53-man roster.

    A Marysville, Washington native, Luton joined the Seahawks in early September and briefly spent time on the 53-man roster to open the regular season before being waived and re-signing on the practice squad. After Wilson underwent finger surgery, he served as Geno Smith's backup in losses to the Steelers and Saints.

    But the addition of former Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, who Seattle claimed off waivers from Indianapolis last month, made Luton expendable once Wilson was activated to the roster last weekend. It's possible the team could try to bring him back at some point if he doesn't sign elsewhere.

    As for Tchangam, the former Colorado standout spent a brief spell with the Seahawks during training camp before being released and signed back onto the practice squad last week.

