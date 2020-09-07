SI.com
Seahawks Sign 14 Players to Practice Squad

CorbinSmithNFL

Taking full advantage of a unique cut down weekend in which only 17 waiver claims were made in the entire league, the Seahawks brought back 14 players who participated in training camp as members of the practice squad on Sunday.

Headlining the group, third-year linebacker Shaquem Griffin will stay in Seattle with his twin brother Shaquill Griffin, providing valuable insurance at the SAM linebacker spot when needed. He produced five tackles and three quarterback hits in 16 games last season and recorded his first NFL sack in a playoff loss at Green Bay.

The Seahawks also were able to retain Stephen Sullivan, their seventh-round selection out of LSU. The rookie has been nursing a hip injury recently and there was speculation the 6-foot-5, 240 pound tight end would be plucked off waivers by another team, but the organization lucked out and the high-upside talent will now have a chance to continue developing behind Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, and Jacob Hollister.

Seattle will keep a third quarterback on the practice squad, though it isn't who was expected when training camp opened. While undrafted rookie Anthony Gordon struggled during mock scrimmages, third-year signal caller Danny Etling made several plays with his arm and legs, earning himself a spot on the practice squad after being claimed off waivers from Atlanta last month.

The Seahawks also signed a quartet of receivers, showing off the impressive depth the team had at the position this training camp. Among those who will stay in the Pacific Northwest, second-year receivers Cody Thompson and Penny Hart will return after spending time on the practice squad last year, veteran Lance Lenoir will stick around after being a late free agent addition last week, and rookie Aaron Fuller was rewarded for his strong performances in Seattle's three mock scrimmages.

Two practice squad spots remain open - though a report from Terez Paylor of Yahoo indicated Seattle planned to sign former Eagles defensive tackle Anthony Rush yesterday - and one of those could be used on cornerback Linden Stephens, who was waived yesterday to create a roster spot for linebacker D'Andre Walker.

Here's a look at Seattle's 14-player practice squad roster:

QB Danny Etling

WR Cody Thompson

WR Penny Hart

WR Lance Lenoir

WR Aaron Fuller

TE Stephen Sullivan

TE Tyler Mabry

T Tommy Champion

T Chad Wheeler

DT Cedrick Lattimore

LB Shaquem Griffin

DB Ryan Neal

DB Gavin Heslop

DB Jayson Stanley

