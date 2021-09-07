Seahawks Sign LB Tanner Muse to Practice Squad

The former Clemson standout hit the market this weekend on his birthday and will now look to take advantage of a fresh start in Seattle.

Continuing to fill out their practice squad after elevating three players to their 53-man roster over the past 24 hours, the Seahawks look poised to add some much desired linebacker depth.

While the move was not on the NFL's transaction wire on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Seattle was expected to sign second-year defender Tanner Muse, who was waived by Las Vegas on Monday following the signing of former Seahawks star K.J. Wright.

Before entering the NFL as a third-round pick in 2020, Muse starred at safety for Clemson, amassing 237 tackles, 15 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns while appearing in a school record 59 games. He was named a Thorpe Award finalist and a Third-Team All-American as a senior and earned All-ACC recognition twice during his time with the Tigers.

At Clemson's pro day, which took place shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic brought all pre-draft processes to a screeching halt, Muse impressed by running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, posting a 34 1/2-inch vertical, and posting 20 bench press reps.

Upon joining the Raiders, the team planned to move the 6-foot-2, 230-pound Muse to linebacker. Unfortunately, a toe injury dogged him throughout camp and landed him on injured reserve before the season opener and ultimately he didn't play a single snap in 2020.

Healthy again heading into the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus, Muse split his 94 snaps at outside and middle linebacker during Las Vegas' three preseason games, producing three tackles, a batted pass, and a sack. In coverage, he allowed all four targets against him to be completed for 41 yards and no touchdowns.

Set to join Seattle's practice squad, it's possible the 25-year old Muse could be given a look at safety again, though his size and athletic skill set appears to be best-suited playing in the box in the league. Instead, he will likely remain at middle and weakside linebacker behind starters Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks to help offset a season-ending ACL injury to Ben Burr-Kirven.

Currently, the Seahawks have Wagner, Brooks, Cody Barton, and versatile veteran Nick Bellore on the active roster as off-ball linebackers. Muse will now compete against undrafted rookie Jon Rhattigan and German rookie Aaron Donkor for snaps as three linebackers on the practice squad.