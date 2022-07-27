Seahawks Sign TE Jake Hausmann, Pair of Rookie Guards

After releasing running back Chris Carson and linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven with failed physical designations on Tuesday, the Seahawks plugged three of their four openings on the 90-man roster with interior offensive line and tight end depth.

As announced officially on the team's website and social media accounts, Seattle signed second-year tight end Jake Hausmann and rookie guards Keenan Forbes and Eric Wilson, bringing the roster to 90 players.

Previously playing collegiately at Ohio State, the 6-foot-4, 247-pound Hausmann participated in training camp and the preseason with the Lions last August after signing as an undrafted free agent and spent time on the Giants practice squad. Known for his blocking and special teams contributions, he caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown with the Buckeyes.

Starting his college career at Iowa State, the 333-pound Forbes transferred to Coffeyville Community College before eventually committing to play at FCS level Florida A&M. As for Wilson, he signed with the Saints after going undrafted out of Penn State in April. He started 22 games in three seasons at Harvard before finding his way to State College as a transfer.

With second-year linebacker Aaron Donkor receiving an exemption for a second straight season as an International Player Pathway Program allocation, an additional player could still be added by the Seahawks in coming days. The team has brought in several players for tryouts this week and could look to sign depth in the secondary or at linebacker.

Carson, who underwent neck surgery last December, is expected to announce his retirement from the NFL and would revert to injured reserve if unclaimed on waivers. The same applies for Burr-Kirven, who underwent reconstructive knee surgery last year and did not participate in Seattle's offseason program.