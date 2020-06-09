Seahawks Sixth-Round Pick Freddie Swain Signs Rookie Contract

The Seahawks have officially signed sixth-round draft choice Freddie Swain, adding another receiver to the mix as the 2020 season quickly approaches.

Officially reported on the NFL's transaction wire on Monday, Swain joins tight end Colby Parkinson as Seattle's second incoming rookie to sign his contract. Selected at pick No. 214, he's projected to earn $3.424 million over the life of his slotted four year rookie deal and will carry a cap hit of $642,000 in 2020.

Though he played sparingly until his junior season at Florida, Swain made an impact as a speedy return specialist in 2018, He finished with 224 return yards on 22 punt returns, taking one back to the house for six points.

Taking on an expanded role on offense, Swain broke out as a senior last season working out of his comfort zone in the slot, leading the Gators with seven receiving touchdowns. He finished his collegiate career with 68 receptions for 996 yards and 16 combined touchdowns.

Entering a crowded receiving corps headlined by Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, and Phillip Dorsett, Swain will face stiff competition for one of the last roster spots at the position. He will likely be pitted against 2019 seventh-round pick John Ursua and undrafted rookie Will Fuller for reps out of the slot.

However, Swain could have a major advantage given his experience in the return game. The Seahawks have been seeking a replacement for Lockett in that capacity and if he's able to impress in camp on special teams, it will certainly bolster his chances of making the final roster in September.