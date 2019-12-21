Seahawks T Duane Brown Ruled Out vs. Cardinals

Set to face off against one of the NFL’s best edge rushers in Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones, the Seahawks will be without one of their best offensive linemen.

As reported by the Seahawks PR Twitter account, Seattle has ruled out injured tackle Duane Brown for Sunday’s rematch against Arizona. The veteran did not practice at all this week due to lingering bicep and knee issues.

Brown, 34, has been playing through injury for most of the season and regularly been limited on the practice field. He originally injured his biceps during a Week 3 loss to the Saints and after gutting it out for three more starts, he sat out two games against the Browns and Ravens before returning to action in Week 8.

Without Brown, Seattle will likely turn to swing tackle George Fant as his replacement. The fourth-year veteran out of Western Kentucky started in Brown’s place against Cleveland and Baltimore, playing 152 offensive snaps at left tackle.

The Seahawks could also potentially consider starting Jamarco Jones at his natural position while keeping Fant as a sixth offensive lineman and extra tight end. The ex-Ohio State standout played well in two starts earlier this year, though he was playing right guard in place of then-injured starter D.J. Fluker.

Regardless of who earns the start, the backup option will have his hands full blocking against Jones, who ranks among league leaders with 15.0 sacks this year and has eclipsed double digit sacks in each of the past four seasons with the Cardinals.

Along with Brown, Seattle expects to be without safety Quandre Diggs and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who were listed as doubtful on Friday’s final injury report. Linebacker Mychal Kendricks and cornerback Shaquill Griffin will be game-time decisions with hamstring injuries and are listed as questionable.