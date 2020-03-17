Seahawks Tender Joey Hunt, Branden Jackson

Capping off a busy first day of free agency, the Seahawks have officially placed tenders on four of their unrestricted free agents.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle has designated original round tenders on center Joey Hunt and defensive end Branden Jackson. Both players will be set to earn $2.133 million in 2020 once they sign the one-year qualifying offer.

Earlier on Monday, the Seahawks also reportedly placed a tender on tight end Jacob Hollister and receiver David Moore. The organization will be able to match any offer made to the four players and could earn draft compensation for all but Jackson if they choose to sign elsewhere.

After primarily toiling on the practice squad and serving as a backup in his first three NFL seasons, Hunt replaced injured starter Justin Britt midway through the 2019 campaign. He started 10 games, including gutting through two postseason contests while nursing a fractured fibula.

With Britt recovering from a torn ACL and potentially being a cap casualty candidate, the 26-year old Hunt may have a chance to compete for a starting role next season.

As for Jackson, he played in 15 games during his third season with the Seahawks, earning three starts. Playing 418 defensive snaps, he finished with career-highs in tackles (20) and sacks (2.0) while also producing two passes defensed and three quarterback hits.

Depending on how free agency plays out, particularly with Jadeveon Clowney remaining unsigned, Jackson should once again compete for a rotational spot along Seattle's defensive line and offers the versatility to reduce inside on passing downs.