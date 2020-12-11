Seahawks Thrilled to Have Brandon Shell Back, Will Start vs. Jets

After missing a pair of games with a high ankle sprain, Shell enjoyed a strong week of practice and wasn't even on Seattle's final injury report, setting the stage for him to start against his former team on Sunday.

Jamal Adams won't be the only ex-New York Jet with a chance to beat his former team in Week 14, as Brandon Shell wasn't included on the Seahawks final injury report and will return to the starting lineup on Sunday.

After missing two straight games with a high ankle sprain suffered during a victory over the Cardinals last month, Shell returned to practice as a limited participant this week and didn't have any setbacks. Per coach Pete Carroll, Seattle has "no hesitation" about him being ready to play after a full week's worth of work on the field.

A banged-up Seahawks offensive line should be bolstered by the return of Shell, who has surpassed expectations since signing him to a two-year contract during free agency. Through 10 starts, he's only allowed five quarterback hits and received a stellar 79.3 pass protection grade from Pro Football Focus.

"We were really hopeful he was going to fit just right and he really has," Carroll said on Friday. "He's just been a real positive, solid as a rock. Unfortunately, missed a couple games here, but every way - the running game, passing game - he's really been a great acquisition for us and filled a spot. We're real excited about him."

Along with Shell, running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde also weren't included on the Seahawks final injury report and will be ready to roll against the Jets. Though both players dressed in last week's loss to the New York Giants, they have had limited workloads while nursing foot and toe injuries respectively.

Running back Travis Homer, who has missed the past three games with a plethora of injuries, didn't practice this week and is listed as doubtful with a knee issue. After returning from the PUP list this week, Carroll said Rashaad Penny "exceeded expectations" on the field, but his status remains up in the air for when he may make his game debut coming off a torn ACL.

Though Shell will be back up front, reserve tackle Jamarco Jones didn't practice at all this week and has been ruled out after exiting last Sunday's loss with a groin injury. Fellow reserves Cedric Ogbuehi and Phil Haynes also were sidelined this week, but both players are listed as questionable and may be available for depth purposes.

On defense, defensive end Carlos Dunlap is still nursing a sprained foot and didn't practice at all this week. But after suiting up against the Giants, Carroll indicated he will be a game-time decision in regard to whether or not he will be active on Sunday.

"We're gonna work him out in pre-game and make sure he's okay, give him every day rest to make sure we've protected him as much as possible and hope he can play. But we'll determine that on game day."

In the secondary, Quinton Dunbar returned to practice from injured reserve and practiced all three days this week. But on Friday, Carroll indicated he's not ready to return to the 53-man roster yet. With him still working his way back from a knee injury, D.J. Reed should earn his second straight start at right cornerback across from Shaquill Griffin against the Jets.