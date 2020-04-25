SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Use Sixth Round Selection on WR Freddie Swain

Corbin Smith

Closing out their 2020 NFL Draft, the Seahawks used pick No. 214 on speedy Florida receiver and special teams standout Freddie Swain.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Swain led the Gators with seven touchdown receptions as a senior in 2019, producing 517 receiving yards on 38 receptions. In four seasons with the program, he caught 68 passes for 996 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

While his receiving numbers at Florida were underwhelming at times and he lacks polish as a route runner, he proved to be one of the most dynamic return specialists in the SEC over the last two seasons. Primarily specializing on punt returns, he returned 39 punts for 308 yards and a touchdown during that span.

Starring at the NFL combine, Swain showed off his athletic tools by running a 4.46 40-yard dash and posting a 36.5-inch vertical jump. He also performed fairly well in the short shuttle and 3-cone drill, improving his chances of being drafted.

In Seattle, Swain will have a chance to refine his craft as a receiver while cutting his teeth early in the return game, hopefully allowing the Seahawks to take Tyler Lockett of special teams completely.

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog

Who will the Seahawks pick with their first pick? How many times will they trade down? How many picks will they wind up making? Follow Seahawk Maven reporter Corbin Smith's live blog as he covers all the key details during draft weekend.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

HoneyBadger

Built-In Connections Aplenty, Alton Robinson Ready to Roll for Seahawks

Already familiar with the Seattle region and several Seahawks icons from his offseason training during the pre-draft process, Robinson eagerly awaits the opportunity to chase down quarterbacks in front of the 12s.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Add to Pass Rush, Snag Alton Robinson in Fifth Round

Continuing to search for pass rushing help, Robinson provides an intriguing, high-ceiling prospect with immense physical gifts for Seattle to develop.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Bolster Backfield Depth with RB DeeJay Dallas

Reunited with ex-Miami teammate Travis Homer, Dallas gives Seattle another physical, downhill runner with receiving ability and special teams talent.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Select TE Colby Parkinson with Pick No. 133

With the first of two fourth-round selections, Seattle continued to reinforce its tight end group with Parkinson, a big-bodied target who offers the athleticism to run routes from the slot.

Corbin Smith

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 3

Seattle will have at least four selections on Saturday after making two trades in the second and third round. How will John Schneider cap off his 11th draft as general manager?

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Trade Up in Second Round, Select Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

With finding pass rushing help remaining a top priority, Seattle went into aggressive mode trading up to acquire Taylor, who put up strong sack numbers in the SEC over the past two years.

Corbin Smith

How Draft Experts Grade Seahawks Selection of Jordyn Brooks

The Seahawks surprised many by selecting linebacker Jordyn Brooks with the 27th pick in the first round and some experts weren't enthused by the move.

Landon Buford