Seahawks Use Sixth Round Selection on WR Freddie Swain

Closing out their 2020 NFL Draft, the Seahawks used pick No. 214 on speedy Florida receiver and special teams standout Freddie Swain.

The 6-foot, 197-pound Swain led the Gators with seven touchdown receptions as a senior in 2019, producing 517 receiving yards on 38 receptions. In four seasons with the program, he caught 68 passes for 996 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

While his receiving numbers at Florida were underwhelming at times and he lacks polish as a route runner, he proved to be one of the most dynamic return specialists in the SEC over the last two seasons. Primarily specializing on punt returns, he returned 39 punts for 308 yards and a touchdown during that span.

Starring at the NFL combine, Swain showed off his athletic tools by running a 4.46 40-yard dash and posting a 36.5-inch vertical jump. He also performed fairly well in the short shuttle and 3-cone drill, improving his chances of being drafted.

In Seattle, Swain will have a chance to refine his craft as a receiver while cutting his teeth early in the return game, hopefully allowing the Seahawks to take Tyler Lockett of special teams completely.