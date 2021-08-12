Seahawks Waive Bryan Mills, Re-Sign Darece Roberson

The roster churning continues for the Seahawks as a familiar face returns just two days following his release.

It's that time of year when teams constantly reshuffle their respective rosters and players come and go. And sometimes, those players come back.

That is exactly the case with receiver Darece Roberson, who was released by the Seahawks on Tuesday and re-signed on Thursday. To make room for Roberson, the team waived undrafted cornerback Bryan Mills.

Roberson, a 2020 UDFA out of Division II school Wayne State, was initially signed by Seattle on July 26. Before that, he landed with the Cardinals after participating in Florida Atlantic's pro day in the spring. There, he recorded a 4.33-second 40-yard dash time.

The 5-foot-9, 170-pound wideout put up 1,767 receiving yards and a whopping 24 touchdowns on just 92 receptions. He also served as a return specialist in both the punt and kick games, something he's expected to do for the Seahawks over the course of the preseason.

Mills was one of the more noteworthy UDFAs Seattle added this past May. A one-year starter at HBCU North Carolina Central, the 6-foot-1, 174-pound corner earned a great deal of draft buzz for his strong debut season in the FCS. But a poor Senior Bowl performance dropped him out of the seven-round event and into the arms of the Seahawks.

Unable to bounce back from his woes in Mobile and work his way into the competition at cornerback, Mills has seen his time in Seattle come to an end.

Meanwhile, Roberson will suit up for the Seahawks when they travel to Las Vegas for their preseason opener with the Raiders on Saturday night.