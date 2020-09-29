SI.com
SeahawkMaven
Seahawks Waive D'Andre Walker, Protect Shaquem Griffin on Practice Squad

CorbinSmithNFL

After making his Seahawks debut on Sunday against the Cowboys, linebacker D'Andre Walker has been waived by the team to create an additional roster spot as the team prepares to face the Dolphins in Week 4.

In an additional pair of roster moves, Seattle has placed protective rights on linebacker Shaquem Griffin and tight end Stephen Sullivan, preventing other teams from being able to poach either player off the practice squad this week.

Claimed off waivers from the Titans on September 5, Walker wasn't active for either of Seattle's first two games. But after Bruce Irvin was lost to a season-ending ACL tear in a  Week 2 win over the Patriots, the second-year linebacker out of Georgia suited up for the first time, playing a single defensive snap versus the Cowboys.

Following an impressive season debut against Dallas in which he produced a quarterback hit and a pass defensed on the final drive of the game, Griffin is expected to be called up for a second straight week to supplement Seattle's pass rush and provide additional depth at outside linebacker. Coach Pete Carroll indicated to reporters on Monday he earned the opportunity to play again and would travel with the team to Miami this weekend.

"Young guy got a chance to get back out there and he did great and was hauling butt all over the field," Carroll said. "We played him in a unique situation that he really handled well. He did a nice job rushing the passer in his other ops he had, so I'm looking forward to him continuing to contribute. I was really fired up about his play."

Sullivan has yet to play in an NFL game, but the Seahawks remain very high on the seventh-round pick out of LSU, believing he has a bright future as a pass-catching hybrid tight end. He got off to a fast start in training camp before a hip injury slowed him down late last month and was waived during final roster cuts.

Depending on what the Seahawks choose to do with their two open roster spots, if he clears waivers, Walker could be brought back to the practice squad. Currently, all 16 slots are filled, but a player or two could be promoted at some point this week.

The decision to waive Walker could also be a precursor to a veteran signing or two. Seattle brought veteran defensive back Damarious Randall in for a visit on Tuesday and former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison was expected to meet with the team at some point as well. Either one of those players could wind up on the roster before the team travels to south Florida.

