Seahawks Waive Rookie DE Marcus Webb

Corbin Smith

Continuing to shuffle their roster during the early stages of training camp, the Seahawks waived undrafted rookie defensive end Marcus Webb on Saturday.

Webb originally signed with Seattle after the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft. He recently was placed on the Non-Football injury list with an undisclosed injury earlier this month and hadn't participated at all in camp.

Starring at Troy, Webb produced 7.0 sacks as a senior and looked to be a potential dark horse to watch at the 5-tech position. However, he wasn't healthy and without offseason workouts this spring, he didn't have a chance to impress the coaching staff and will now try to latch on with another team.

By waiving Webb, the Seahawks now have 78 players on their roster, leaving two openings for the team to fill. Considering both Poona Ford and Jarran Reed left Friday's practice with injuries, adding another defensive tackle would be a wise move. The team has previously been linked to veterans Damon Harrison and Marcell Dareus, who both remained unsigned.

As long as each player is available, rumors will continue to circulate about Seattle re-signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney or receiver Josh Gordon if he is reinstated by the NFL.

It's also possible - though it wouldn't excite the fan base - Seattle could simply re-sign an undrafted rookie that was previously released as they did earlier this week by bringing back running back Patrick Carr and receiver Seth Dawkins.

