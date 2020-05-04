SeahawkMaven
Top Stories
Podcasts
News
Game Day

Seahawks Won't Play International Game for 2020 NFL Season

Corbin Smith

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has decided to forgo all international games for the upcoming 2020 season.

League officials announced on Monday that all games will be played in NFL teams' stadia "under constant protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel, and fans." The decision was made by commissioner Roger Goodell after consulting with teams, national and local governments, medical authorities, and international stadium partners.

With the unexpected move coming down the pipeline, the Seahawks won't play their second-ever international contest next season. Two years ago, they defeated the Raiders 27-3 at Wembley Stadium in London to win their first contest outside of the United States.

While it was unclear whether or not Seattle would play in Mexico City or London in 2020, three road opponents on their schedule were slated to play a home contest in one of those two cities. The Cardinals likely wouldn't have hosted a divisional game under such circumstances, but the Dolphins and Falcons remained possible international opponents.

Though some have been critical about releasing a schedule this early due to the lack of certainty about the future, the NFL is expected to release an initial 17 week docket later this week. Assuming the league finds a way to conduct a full season - which isn't guaranteed at this point - the Seahawks will make shorter trips to Atlanta and Miami.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seahawks Offseason Profile: David Moore

Following his breakout performance in 2018, the Seahawks were hopeful that Moore would be able to take that next step with his development in his third season. But with his production level taking a step backward in 2019, what's next?

Thomas Hall10

by

potterhawk

Why Seahawks Opted to Select Damien Lewis, Bypass Defensive Tackles

Seattle had a clear need for depth in the interior of its defensive line. Analyst Matty Brown examines potential defensive tackle options Seattle skipped over in the 2020 NFL Draft and why they ultimately selected guard Damien Lewis instead.

Matty F. Brown

Seahawks Continue to Prioritize Drafting Players with 'Something to Prove'

John Schneider and Pete Carroll built the foundation of their program with the Seahawks around hard-nosed, gritty players who didn't have things handed to them. This year, they doubled-down on that approach with eight players who have overcome immense adversity to make it to the league.

Landon Buford

Seahawks Check in at No. 6 on Latest SI Power Rankings

Coming off a strong 11-win season and a berth into the NFC Divisional Round, most analysts expect Seattle to be in the hunt for an NFC West title once again in 2020. But not everyone views the Seahawks as a title contender following the draft and free agency.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Legend Details How First-Round Pick Jordyn Brooks Can Get Off to Fast Start

At one time, Lofa Tatupu had to win over Seahawks fans and silence his own doubters as a top draft pick. What does the former All-Pro think it will take for Jordyn Brooks to find similar immediate success in the Pacific Northwest?

Corbin Smith

How Mental Conditioning Has Guided Seahawks QB Russell Wilson to Sustained Success

Russell Wilson's mental conditioning coach Trevor Moawad shares how having the right mental mindset can allow anyone become successful.

Landon Buford

Why Seahawks Should Extend RB Chris Carson

While it isn't viewed as optimal to pay running backs in today's NFL, the Seahawks need a strong work horse in the backfield to run their offense, which is why they should look to extend Carson.

Colby Patnode

by

Seachicken

Why Seahawks Should Consider Signing QB Cam Newton

With Russell Wilson under center, the Seahawks don't have a need for a starting-caliber quarterback. However, with Newton's options limited coming off injury, at the right price, he'd instantly give Seattle one of the best backup options in the league.

Corbin Smith

by

Colby Patnode

Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

In a stunning turn of events, Seattle not only made a pick in the first round without trading down, but they selected an inside linebacker in Jordyn Brooks. What will John Schneider and Pete Carroll look to accomplish in the second and third round?

Corbin Smith

by

SI Draft Tracker

Lofa Tatupu: Seahawks LBs Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright Have 'Several Good Years Ahead of Them'

Though Wagner and Wright will be on the wrong side of 30 years old by the time the 2020 NFL season kicks off, a former Seahawks great believes both players still have plenty of good football left in them.

Corbin Smith