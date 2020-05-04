Seahawks Won't Play International Game for 2020 NFL Season

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL has decided to forgo all international games for the upcoming 2020 season.

League officials announced on Monday that all games will be played in NFL teams' stadia "under constant protocols focused on the well-being of players, personnel, and fans." The decision was made by commissioner Roger Goodell after consulting with teams, national and local governments, medical authorities, and international stadium partners.

With the unexpected move coming down the pipeline, the Seahawks won't play their second-ever international contest next season. Two years ago, they defeated the Raiders 27-3 at Wembley Stadium in London to win their first contest outside of the United States.

While it was unclear whether or not Seattle would play in Mexico City or London in 2020, three road opponents on their schedule were slated to play a home contest in one of those two cities. The Cardinals likely wouldn't have hosted a divisional game under such circumstances, but the Dolphins and Falcons remained possible international opponents.

Though some have been critical about releasing a schedule this early due to the lack of certainty about the future, the NFL is expected to release an initial 17 week docket later this week. Assuming the league finds a way to conduct a full season - which isn't guaranteed at this point - the Seahawks will make shorter trips to Atlanta and Miami.