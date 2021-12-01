Report: Seahawks Work Out Veteran RB Adrian Peterson

Coming off its sixth loss in seven games, Seattle finds itself in the market for running back insurance and could consider Peterson as a short-term fix to close out the 2021 season.

With Chris Carson already done for the season and Rashaad Penny likely to join him on injured reserve in the near future, the running back-needy Seahawks are kicking the tires on a future Hall of Famer.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Seattle brought in veteran running back Adrian Peterson for a visit on Wednesday. It remains unclear whether or not the team intends to sign him to the 53-man roster or practice squad.

Peterson, 36, recently played in three games for the Titans as a replacement for injured star Derrick Henry, rushing 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Averaging just 3.0 yards per carry, the team waived him on November 23, choosing to move forward with Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman, and Dontrell Hilliard instead.

One of the best backs to ever don an NFL uniform, Peterson became an immediate superstar for the Vikings, rushing for 1,341 yards and 12 touchdowns as a rookie in 2007. In 10 seasons in Minnesota, he amassed over 11,000 rushing yards and scored 97 touchdowns on the ground, earning MVP honors in 2012 after rushing for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns. Remarkably, he accomplished the feat coming off a torn ACL.

Since leaving the Vikings after the 2016 season, Peterson has spent time with the Cardinals, Saints, Washington Football Team, and Lions over the past five seasons. His best year during that span came in 2018 when he eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the eighth time in his illustrious career. Last season, he rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns for Detroit.

Sitting in last place in the NFC West sporting a 3-8 record, the Seahawks apparent interest in Peterson is a bit baffling. While injuries to Carson and Penny have left the team short-handed in the backfield, signing an aging back well beyond his prime doesn't seem like the ideal path forward when he would be taking playing time away from young players such as DeeJay Dallas and undrafted rookie Josh Johnson.

It's also worth noting Peterson, who never has been known for his receiving or pass blocking skills, doesn't offer much value as a third down back option either.

With that said, Peterson remains an effective runner between the tackles and still plays a physical brand of football as coach Pete Carroll prefers. Considering how much Seattle has missed Carson's punishing presence most of this season, it's possible the team may think he has enough left in the tank to provide a spark a struggling run game down the stretch.