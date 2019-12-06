Seahawks WR Josh Gordon Exhibiting Growth, Proving to be Excellent Fit

Since being claimed by Seattle back on November 1, receiver Josh Gordon has played in three straight games and though his numbers to this point may not indicate it, he's becoming more comfortable with his new team.

Prior to his arrival to Seattle, Gordon was questionably waived by New England after sustaining a minor knee injury. Thankfully for Seattle, the eighth-year receiver had a previous relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson dating back to the 2014 season.

As Gordon stated during his first week with the Seahawks, he’s long discussed with Wilson the possibility of bringing his services to the Pacific Northwest. Given his positive relationship with the star quarterback, it’s no surprise that they’ve flashed instant chemistry in his first three games.

During those previous three games, Gordon has caught four of his five targets for a total of 47 yards. Those aren't gaudy numbers by any means, but he's played a major role on Seattle’s third down passing plays, with all four of his catches moving the chains in third down situations.

Offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has been very observant of how Gordon has adjusted to Seattle’s style of play. Following Thursday’s practice, he discussed the growing relationship between Wilson and Gordon and how the improving chemistry helped him excel over the past three games.

“More comfortable I think with the system. Obviously, the time between he and Russ is really continuing to grow," Schottenheimer explained. "Unbelievable catcher of the football. I think his hands, the ability to catch the football is maybe the best I’ve ever seen. The ball is in his area, he finds a way to catch it but, he’s doing a really good job for us. We’re very pleased with him.”

So far this season, receiver Tyler Lockett has easily been Wilson’s most reliable target on the field. Lockett currently leads Seattle with 42 first down catches. However, the fifth-year receiver has made just four catches over the last three games due to a lower leg contusion and flu symptoms.

The addition of Gordon has certainly helped fill Seattle’s recent void in their passing game. As Schottenheimer stated on Thursday, Gordon’s excellent range and ball skills have made the 2018 Super Bowl champion a great fit for the Seahawks offense, even if it hasn't shown up much yet on the field.

“Big, physical, excellent body control, and then the ability to catch the ball. I think all the couple slants that he’s caught have been, Russ put the one last game right in his face but, some have been off his body," Schottenheimer said. "He’s just got great range, great range and body control. It’s the size and the body control but, I think ultimately it comes down to the ability to catch the football.”

Since Lockett is expected to return to full health for Sunday’s game in Los Angeles, Gordon will likely continue to receive just a few targets each game behind him and rookie DK Metcalf.

However, his relationship with Wilson should further develop in coming weeks, which should give Schottenheimer and Wilson three trustworthy and reliable receivers who can act as game changers during a potential deep playoff run.