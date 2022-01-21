Sean Desai, Joe Whitt Jr. Present Intriguing Candidates For Seahawks' Defensive Coordinator Vacancy

Earning a doctorate in educational administration at the University of Temple, Desai is first and foremost an instructor of the game who has coached numerous positions in all three phases at a high level. He hit the ground running as a graduate assistant for the Owls defense and special teams, helping the team finish first in the nation in kick return average (26.2 yards) while tying for second with two kicks returned for touchdowns. With him on the staff in 2009, the program won nine straight games and played in their first bowl game in three decades.

In 2010, Temple elevated Desai to special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Under his watch, the Owls finished second in the nation in kick return yardage allowed and thanks in part to his linebackers, they ranked 16th in the country in yards allowed and points allowed that season.

Over the next two years, Desai spent one season apiece at the University of Miami and Boston College, serving as assistant director of football operations and running backs/special teams coordinator at the two programs respectively. While coaching the Eagles, Andre Williams won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's best running back, eventually getting drafted by the Giants, while the team led the country in yards per punt return.

Ascending up the coaching ladder quickly, Desai made the leap to the NFL in 2013, joining the Bears as a defensive quality control assistant. In that role, he helped coach linebackers and defensive backs, retaining the position through a trio of head coaching changes from Marc Trestman to John Fox to Matt Nagy.

After helping cornerback Kyle Fuller and safety Eddie Jackson earn First-Team All-Pro honors in 2018, Desai finally received a promotion, as Nagy elevated him to safeties coach. Under his tutelage, Jackson made a second straight Pro Bowl and fellow safety Ha-Ha Clinton Dix had 78 tackles and a pair of interceptions as Chicago finished second in the NFL in passing yards allowed in 2019.

Following the retirement of respected coordinator Chuck Pagano, Nagy appointed Desai as his replacement in January 2021, making him the first Indian/American coordinator in NFL history. Though the Bears struggled to a 22nd overall ranking in scoring defense, even with stars Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks missing a combined 18 games, they finished sixth in total yardage allowed, third in passing yards allowed, first in pressure percentage, and fourth in sacks.

From Seattle's perspective, those last three numbers should jump out immediately given the issues Carroll's defense had creating pressure and defending the pass. Desai managed to manufacture a ferocious pass rush with Mack sidelined more than half of the season due to injury, mixing in twists and stunts to maximize his personnel and turn the heat up on quarterbacks. As a result, opponents weren't able to move the ball through the air very easily.