Seahawks vs. Cardinals Preview: NFC West Battle

The Seattle Seahawks return home to play the Arizona Cardinals in an NFC West divisional showdown on Sunday from Lumen Field. While both teams are tied in the division at 2-3 and are coming off of defeats, Seattle also lost its starting running back Rashaad Penny for the season.

In a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Penny suffered a fractured tibia that will require season-ending surgery and a lengthy recovery. The Seahawks are short-handed in the backfield, turning to rookie Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas. The Seahawks also claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers on Monday.

Quarterback Geno Smith is avoiding risks and making plays; Smith threw for three touchdown passes in the loss but the defense allowed the Saints to rush for 235 total yards.

The Seahawks' defense continues to struggle and will be faced with a tough test vs. quarterback Kyler Murray. Seattle's unit has allowed the most yards per game this season (430). Need some optimism on the future of the defensive front? Seattle has two solidified rookie stars in the secondary, as cornerbacks Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant continue to be bright spots.

WEIRD FACT: The Cardinals have not scored in the first quarter in any of their five games this season.

RECORDS: Seattle Seahawks (2-3) vs Arizona Cardinals (2-3)

ODDS: Seattle is a 2.5-point underdog vs. the Cardinals.

GAME TIME: Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 1:05 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Lumen Field (Seattle, WA)

TV/RADIO: FOX, Seattle Sports 710AM • KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM

THE FINAL WORD: Carroll on Penny's season-ending injury:

“This has been a journey for him, and for us too. Really, I fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player that he is and what he can mean to the game and our team and all of that, and for it to come down to another setback – he’ll be back, he’ll be back – but it’s a setback that just breaks my heart.”

