Should Seahawks Consider Potential Baltimore Ravens Trade Offer?

After the Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos to start their season, the question was asked just how good they could be this season. However, after their Week 2 blowout loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, those questions have been answered in the minds of some.

With the Seahawks already entering the season as a rebuild, they have been the source of several proposed trades in an attempt to gain draft capital in the 2023 draft and beyond.

One such recent trade came from Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, which saw him propose a trade between the Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens.

In his proposal the Seahawks would send cornerback Sidney Jones IV to the Ravens in return for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

For the Ravens, their secondary is plagued by injuries and is coming off a game where Miami Dolphins' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa torched them to the tune of 469 yards and six touchdowns. Simply put, any depth they can add in the secondary would be beneficial.

On the Seahawks side,as they continue on their rebuild, they have two young cornerbacks who have shown flashes in the rookie duo of Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant.

Allowing the duo to continue to play and gain experience will be invaluable in a season that may not end in a playoff berth, especially if you can get a draft pick or two back to use in the future.

As always, there is no telling who will be available to trade for as the trade deadline approaches. However, if a contending team needs secondary depth, it would behoove the Seahawks to make Jones available. Doing so gives valuable experience to their young corners while gaining draft capital to expedite the rebuild.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.