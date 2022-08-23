'Big Arm': Chris Simms Driving Seahawks QB Geno Smith Hype Train

The Seattle Seahawks are approaching their season-opener when they host old friend Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field. If the game were today, Geno Smith would be the starting quarterback - and one national analyst, at least, sees that as the right move.

While he doesn’t extract as much excitement as newcomer Drew Lock, Smith played well enough in his three starts last season to earn another chance as the team’s starting quarterback.

In four total games last season, Smith threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also had one rushing touchdown. Decent numbers given the circumstances, but the team also went 1-3 in that stretch.

Throughout Smith’s career he has been viewed as a solid backup but likely one of the lower-rung starters in the NFL.

Even so, Chris Simms glowingly talked about the things the 31-year-old does well.

“Geno’s big, Geno’s arm is big, Geno plays in the pocket pretty damn well,'' says Simms, the former NFL QB and NBC analyst. "Geno can get out of the pocket and run. Geno’s release is legit one of the quickest releases in all of football.”

This, of course, is the same quarterback that was drafted to be the starter for the New York Jets, but infamously lost his starting job after teammate IK Enemkpali punched him in the face and broke his jaw over a $600 airline ticket dispute in 2015. The long-time veteran has been the backup in Seattle since 2019 and signed a new deal this offseason.

“I couldn’t get over the control of the football he had last year,” Simms said. "Whether it was tight windows, power throws, quick throws, the ball down the field, whatever. I think he's kind of found the right way to throw the ball for him."

We would argue that that is certainly a bold take.

On the positive side, Smith, as a vet, is less likely than some to make major mistakes. He can also add a spark to the run game with his legs. That being said, rave reviews are not a common thing for the Seahawks QB.

Lock does return this week after testing positive for COVID-19, and coach Pete Carroll has made it clear he'll play plenty when the Seahawks and Cowboys kick off on Friday night at 5 p.m. PT from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, at which time Simms and like-thinkers might be proven right about the QBs ... or not.

