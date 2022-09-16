Skip to main content

Seahawks 'Showed the World,' Now Prepare For Divisional Matchup at 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks are "back to work'' and face off against the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Going into their season-opener versus the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks had roughly a 35-percent chance to win, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Additionally, the Broncos were 6.5-point favorites against the spread, a sizable favorite against Seattle.

"They wrote me off. I ain't write back though!" Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said after his guys pulled off the upset, beating Denver 17-16 in what head coach Pete Carroll has called a "really rewarding" win

Now, the focus is on the San Francisco 49ers.

"I just went back to work the next day," said Smith. "Got right into the weight room and jump right into San Fran and just diving into work. That's the great thing about being in the NFL, is that every week is a championship week ... it's not about what you did last week, it's about what you do in the present moment."

Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf is, meanwhile, looking to build on the momentum of the big win last week going into a divisional rivalry game.

"It was our first game, our first opportunity to go out there as a team, play together and show the world what we have in this building," says Metcalf. "But, [it's] just [about] how quickly can we put that behind us and build on the momentum that we have going into a rivalry game like next week in San Fran."

Seattle unfortunately will have to go into San Francisco, as well as the rest of the season, without star safety Jamal Adams following season-ending knee surgery. However, some reinforcements are on the way, with rookie second-round pick running back Kenneth Walker expected to play.

In any event, the celebration is over. The Seahawks are back to work.

Seattle shocked a lot of people with their win over Denver, now they carry a "championship week" mindset against the 49ers.

