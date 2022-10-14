Seattle Offense 'Two to Three Weeks Away' From Really Clicking Says WR DK Metcalf

The Seattle Seahawks sit at 2-3 and occupy last place in the NFC West. Despite a sub-.500 record, though, there has been plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this Seahawks team.

Chief among them is the emergence of the offense after a slow start over the first three weeks of the season. In Weeks 1-3, the Seahawks averaged 16 points per game, but over their last two games, they've scored 48 and 32 points respectively, averaging 40 points per game.

While their true offense is likely somewhere in the middle of those two averages, it continuing to come to life is what a rebuilding team needs.

Of course, having a quarterback-receiver duo like that of Geno Smith and DK Metcalf certainly helps. Metcalf's 25-yard touchdown on the Seahawks' opening possession against the New Orleans Saints set the tone for the game offensively, which Metcalf says is important for their confidence.

“Just knowing that, we can score whenever we want to," Metcalf said. "I know in the Lions game, we showed that last week we were able to put up 32 points."

"Like I said, just reiterating to continue to build on what we are doing as an offense, as a team, as a defense and not just drastically change who we are."

Despite the Seahawks losing to the Saints 39-32, they seem to be on track to finding their offensive identity, with the growth of Smith at quarterback leading the way on that front.

"I think in about two to three weeks, things are going to start clicking for us and we are going to start heading in the right direction," Metcalf said. "We got a young team. It’s all about chipping away and just focusing on what we have in this building.”

The Seahawks may not push for a playoff spot this season, but for a young rebuilding team, showing they can compete is a valuable takeaway. As the offense continues to gel and come together, don't be surprised to see Seattle involved in several more shootouts the rest of the season.

