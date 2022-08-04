Seahawks NFL Mock Draft: Alabama QB Bryce Young Heir to Russell Wilson?

The Seattle Seahawks are saying nice things about their guys in a post-Russell Wilson quarterback room. (And, even with Drew Lock and Geno Smith battling for the top spot, they're always scouring for throwing talent.)

But experts are beginning to project that they’ll say even nicer things once they land a top spot in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That might not be GM John Schneider’s present plan. But, nonetheless, it might be his team's rebuilding reality.

Luke Easterling at Draft Wire has created a 2023 NFL mock draft and has Seattle landing in the No. 3 slot, watching the Houston Texans take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud first overall … and then the Seahawks settling in to land their own elite QB prospect in Alabama’s Bryce Young two spots later.

It’s early enough, of course, that we are only pretending to know that the Texans and Seahawks will be this bad in 2022. And we are only pretending to know that the elite status of these two prospects will hold up as well.

But we will say this about Stroud: If he’s a better prospect than Young - who has spent his entire lifetime as a blue-chip guy - he must really be something.

Because Young is already establishing that, as best he can, as the current Crimson Tide quarterback has been one of the top prospects in the country for years.

Young was a 5-star recruit coming out of Mater Del High School in Santa Ana, California, was the No. 2 player nationally in the class of 2020, and exploded onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021, completing 67 percent of his passes for 4,872 yards, 47 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while adding another three scores as a runner.

Oh, and he won the Heisman Trophy as well.

Smith and Lock get to have their say now as Seattle QBs.

But if the protections are accurate, the Seahawks are just a year away from hiring a rightful heir to Russell Wilson in Seattle.