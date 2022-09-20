Two Former Seahawks Criticise Failed Trick Play vs. 49ers

There are several issues to find in the Seattle Seahawks 27-7 Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. From poor tackling to a no-show performance from the offense, the game itself was nothing to write home about for the Seahawks.

However, in the second quarter, the Seahawks offense was showing signs of life and moving the ball on their best drive of the half to date. How the drive ended, though, was far from ideal for the Seahawks.

Following a 27-yard Geno Smith pass to receiver Tyler Lockett and a five-yard run by running back Kenneth Walker III, the Seahawks were at the 49ers' eight-yard line. Rather than run a traditional play, they opted for a trick play with running back DeeJay Dallas attempting his first career pass, only to be intercepted.

The play call rightfully drew plenty of criticism from fans and analysts alike. Not only that, but two former Seahawks were not happy with the call either, as Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the call.

At the time of the call, the Seahawks were trailing 13-0, and a touchdown would have swung momentum in their favor. Instead, the interception kept the Seahawks off the board and saw them eventually trail 20-0 at halftime.

It isn't likely that the Seahawks will contend for a playoff spot this season as they begin their rebuild. However, they've still shown they can remain competitive in games. Calling plays like this one, though, kills any potential momentum and makes life difficult for a Seahawks team that needs every advantage they can get.

