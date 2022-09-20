Seahawks Gameplan For QB Geno Smith? 'Don't Hold Him Back'

The Seattle Seahawks didn't get to celebrate ruining Russell Wilson's reunion very long. After an impressive Week 1 victory against Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Seattle was dominated by the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 in week 2.

A large part of the loss to San Francisco was due to ongoing tackling issues. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also wanted to be less conservative with quarterback Geno Smith after the loss.

“We don’t need to hold him back at all. I think Geno’s got his game ready to go,” Carroll told host Mike Salk and Brock Huard during his Seattle Sports radio hit. “We need to trust him, and we need to maybe give him a few more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football."

"The point is that we need to keep expanding. We have too many explosive avenues to go to, and we’ve got to make sure that these guys show up.”

Seattle is tied for the second-fewest passing plays of 20+ yards (3) through the first two weeks among all NFL teams. Against the 49ers, the Seahawks averaged an abysmal 5.5 yards per attempt.

Smith has impressed so far with what he's accomplished in Seattle. However, there's now an acknowledgment in the organization that there's still more to be done with his skillset.

Perhaps now, as they prep to host the 0-2 Falcons in Week 3, the team will focus less on trick plays and more on letting Geno loose. Last season, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett was fifth in the entire NFL in catches of 40+ yards ... maybe it's time to let him loose as well.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.