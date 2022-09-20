Skip to main content

Seahawks Gameplan For QB Geno Smith? 'Don't Hold Him Back'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll cited the team's unused "explosive avenues" following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in week 2.

The Seattle Seahawks didn't get to celebrate ruining Russell Wilson's reunion very long. After an impressive Week 1 victory against Wilson and the Denver Broncos, Seattle was dominated by the San Francisco 49ers 27-7 in week 2.

A large part of the loss to San Francisco was due to ongoing tackling issues. However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also wanted to be less conservative with quarterback Geno Smith after the loss.

“We don’t need to hold him back at all. I think Geno’s got his game ready to go,” Carroll told host Mike Salk and Brock Huard during his Seattle Sports radio hit. “We need to trust him, and we need to maybe give him a few more opportunities and stuff. We’ve been pretty solidly conservative, counting on running the football."

"The point is that we need to keep expanding. We have too many explosive avenues to go to, and we’ve got to make sure that these guys show up.”

Seattle is tied for the second-fewest passing plays of 20+ yards (3) through the first two weeks among all NFL teams. Against the 49ers, the Seahawks averaged an abysmal 5.5 yards per attempt.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Smith has impressed so far with what he's accomplished in Seattle. However, there's now an acknowledgment in the organization that there's still more to be done with his skillset. 

Perhaps now, as they prep to host the 0-2 Falcons in Week 3, the team will focus less on trick plays and more on letting Geno loose. Last season, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett was fifth in the entire NFL in catches of 40+ yards ... maybe it's time to let him loose as well.

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seawhawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (3)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

pete carroll
Seahawks News

Two Former Seahawks Criticize Failed Trick Play vs. 49ers

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19074334
Seahawks News

'We're Not That Good': Can Quandre Diggs' Comments Give Seahawks Life?

By Zach Dimmitt
GettyImages-1420318651-e1662679760676
Seahawks News

Pete Carroll: Seahawks 'Didn't Look Very Good'; Time to Panic?

By Kevin Tame, Jr
USATSI_19074345
Seahawks News

Why Can't Seahawks Tackle? Glaring Problem In 'Humbling' Loss to 49ers

By Logan Macdonald
USATSI_19075037
Seahawks News

'Cool Play'? Coach Pete Carroll Admits Major Seahawks Ill-Fated Trick Play Goof in Loss to 49ers

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_19074345
Seahawks News

Clown Show Ensues as Seahawks Throw Away NFC West Opener vs. 49ers

By Corbin K. Smith
USATSI_19074339
Seahawks News

Seahawks Blown Out by Garoppolo and 49ers in San Francisco

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19073562
Seahawks News

Seahawks in a Hole: Sloppy First Half as Seattle Trails Niners

By Connor Zimmerlee