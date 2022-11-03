Skip to main content

Top Five Geno? CBS Sports Latest Quarterback Rankings

With Geno Smith's resurgence this season, CBS Sports believes he's playing at a top five level.

The Seattle Seahawks have taken the NFL by storm this season, surging to a 5-3 record and first place in the NFC West. While this was widely anticipated to be a rebuilding season for Seattle, the Seahawks had other plans. 

Leading the way has been quarterback Geno Smith, whose performance this season has been like that of a phoenix being reborn out of the ashes. Once labeled a bust, Smith is now considered a top-five quarterback by CBS Sports.

5. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks 

He really looks like an entirely different QB than the one who flopped with the Jets years ago. If not for some uncharacteristic Tyler Lockett miscues against the Giants, he would've straight-up embarrassed New York in Week 8. The guy is operating with such poise and touch.

Smith has thrown for 1,924 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 72.7 percent of his passes. He's also done a great job of limiting his turnovers as well, only having thrown three interceptions through eight games. 

Sure, Smith could be having a Cinderella season and eventually turn back into a pumpkin, regressing to his early career performance level. However, at this point, it seems safe to say that what he has been this season is what he is. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

He is an MVP candidate and has played at a high enough level to lead the Seahawks to a potential playoff berth. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Sidney Jones
Seahawks News

Youth Movement, Improved Depth at Cornerback Led to Sidney Jones' Departure From Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
mike jackson
Seahawks News

Why Seahawks CB Mike Jackson Has Made Teammates 'Proud'

By Daniel Flick
Will Dissly
Seahawks News

Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu rushes Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff during the second half at Ford Field,
Seahawks News

'He's True-Blue': Seahawks Being Led by LB in Surprise Success

By Logan Macdonald
USATSI_19136837
Seahawks News

Did Seahawks' Week 2 Blowout vs. 49ers Jump-Start Surprising Season?

By Zach Dimmitt
Sidney Jones
Seahawks News

Seahawks Cut CB Sidney Jones After Trade Deadline

By All Seahawks Staff
USATSI_18606284
Seahawks News

Trade Deadline Passes Without a Whimper For Seahawks

By Corbin K. Smith
treadwell
Seahawks News

Seahawks Sign 1st-Round WR Laquon Treadwell

By Mike Fisher