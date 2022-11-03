Top Five Geno? CBS Sports Latest Quarterback Rankings

The Seattle Seahawks have taken the NFL by storm this season, surging to a 5-3 record and first place in the NFC West. While this was widely anticipated to be a rebuilding season for Seattle, the Seahawks had other plans.

Leading the way has been quarterback Geno Smith, whose performance this season has been like that of a phoenix being reborn out of the ashes. Once labeled a bust, Smith is now considered a top-five quarterback by CBS Sports.

5. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks He really looks like an entirely different QB than the one who flopped with the Jets years ago. If not for some uncharacteristic Tyler Lockett miscues against the Giants, he would've straight-up embarrassed New York in Week 8. The guy is operating with such poise and touch.

Smith has thrown for 1,924 yards and 13 touchdowns while completing 72.7 percent of his passes. He's also done a great job of limiting his turnovers as well, only having thrown three interceptions through eight games.

Sure, Smith could be having a Cinderella season and eventually turn back into a pumpkin, regressing to his early career performance level. However, at this point, it seems safe to say that what he has been this season is what he is.

He is an MVP candidate and has played at a high enough level to lead the Seahawks to a potential playoff berth.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey, 12s! Get your Seahawks Tickets from SI Tickets ... HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter.

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen.