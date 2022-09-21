Former Seahawks Kam Chancellor, Shaun Alexander Among 1st List of Hall of Fame Nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed its first list of 129 potential modern-era nominees for the class of 2023 on Tuesday and a handful of former Seattle Seahawks made the cut, including safety Kam Chancellor, running back Shaun Alexander, and quarterback Dave Krieg.

The list of 129 will be reduced to 25 in November and the final cut of 15 in January.

The full list can be found here.

Alexander is Seattle's all-time leading rusher by a wide margin, as he leads the franchise in rushing attempts (2,176), rushing yards (9,429), rushing touchdowns (100), and yards per game (79.2).

He won league MVP in 2005 after leading the league in rush attempts (370), rushing yards (1,880), and rushing touchdowns (27) while averaging 117.5 yards per game.

Chancellor, who won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle and the famed "Legion of Boom" defense, played all eight of his seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks and was named to four Pro Bowls. He totaled 607 tackles (421 solo), 17 tackles-for-loss, two sacks, nine forced fumbles, three forced fumbles, 12 interceptions, 44 passes defended, and one safety.

Krieg played his first 12 seasons in Seattle before playing for five different teams in the final seven years of his career. With the Seahawks, where Krieg was named a three-time Pro Bowler, he started 119 games and posted a 70-49 record. He totaled 26,132 passing yards, 205 total touchdowns, and 148 interceptions. He also had 16 fourth-quarter comebacks and 19 game-winning drives.

