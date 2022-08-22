'Tender': Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Injury Update via Coach Pete Carroll

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III recently underwent surgery to repair a hernia injury. There is reported hope for Week 1 availability, but the ailment could keep him out for an indefinite amount of time, per Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.

“He’s still pretty tender,” Carroll said Sunday. “I was with him today. He’s got some things to heal, to go in and do what they did. So, it’s just a matter of time, but we don’t have a designated sequence yet. We’ll have to see how he responds."

Again, though Carroll has not placed a timetable on Walker's return, NFL Network reported that the team is aiming for the rookie to be on the field against the Denver Broncos in Week 1 if all goes to plan.

The nature surrounding Walker's sudden injury has been up for debate, since Carroll wouldn't openly admit if it was a hernia injury or not.

JohnHopkinsMedical.org says that the timeline for recovery varies depending on the type of hernia and the severity of surgery. However, it also mentions that "after surgery, most patients will be asked to avoid lifting anything heavier than 15 pounds for the first two weeks."

Running head-to-head against 300-pound defensive lineman likely qualifies within this workload range.

The Broncos will visit the Seahawks for the last game of Week 1 on Monday, Sept. 12. This is still 21 days away, as Walker could potentially be in line to return to the field in three weeks time depending on his healing process.

